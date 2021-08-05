Auburn BID: Founder's Day continues resurgent summer

It’s hard to believe that we are halfway through the summer. However, that said, we still have a lot of summer and community events on the horizon for all to enjoy.

Whereas July was the kickoff of many successful city events, including Rock the Top and movies and music in the parks, we look forward to you saving the date for Founder's Day, which is Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7. This two-day event kicks off with the Founder's Day parade at 6 p.m. Friday on Genesee Street, followed by the performance of Fondu (FONDU = DISCO + FUNK x ROCK) on the Showmobile stage on Genesee Street from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Please join us in supporting our downtown merchants who will be participating in the Support Local Street Faire featuring food and beverage stands from downtown restaurants throughout the evening.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Founder's Day will feature the annual Antique and Classic Car Cruise-in on Genesee Street with classic oldies music from Goodtime Charlie's Mobile Entertainment. Car clubs that will be participating are the Finger Lakes Region Antique Auto Club of America, Poorboys Classic Hot Rods of Auburn, Prison City Ramblers and Cayuga Cruisers.