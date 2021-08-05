Auburn BID: Founder's Day continues resurgent summer

It’s hard to believe that we are halfway through the summer. However, that said, we still have a lot of summer and community events on the horizon for all to enjoy.
Whereas July was the kickoff of many successful city events, including Rock the Top and movies and music in the parks, we look forward to you saving the date for Founder's Day, which is Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7. This two-day event kicks off with the Founder's Day parade at 6 p.m. Friday on Genesee Street, followed by the performance of Fondu (FONDU = DISCO + FUNK x ROCK) on the Showmobile stage on Genesee Street from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Please join us in supporting our downtown merchants who will be participating in the Support Local Street Faire featuring food and beverage stands from downtown restaurants throughout the evening.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Founder's Day will feature the annual Antique and Classic Car Cruise-in on Genesee Street with classic oldies music from Goodtime Charlie's Mobile Entertainment. Car clubs that will be participating are the Finger Lakes Region Antique Auto Club of America, Poorboys Classic Hot Rods of Auburn, Prison City Ramblers and Cayuga Cruisers.
The Support Local Street Faire will continue all day Saturday and through the evening hours with downtown restaurants and merchants, as well as the Downtown Auburn Saturday Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, featuring live music by Fiona Chisolm from 9 to 10 a.m., Mo and the Soul Show from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the Joe Whiting Band from 2 to 4 p.m. There will also be Jeff the Magic Man, food, coffee, artisans and vendors from Taste NY.
In the evening on the Showmobile Stage on Genesee Street, enjoy live music featuring Psychedelic Sushi from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Sophistafunk from 8 to 10 p.m.
We hope to see you all at Founder's Day for two fun-filled days of entertainment that will guarantee enjoyment for all.
As we move into September, save the date for TomatoFest, which will take place on Sept. 11 in the heart of downtown and at the Equal Rights Heritage Center. Stay tuned as we get closer for more detailed information.
So, until next time, please shop local and support your downtown businesses, as your support ensures success for all. Our community always does a terrific job coming together and supporting our businesses, so let’s continue the positive momentum of success and keep attracting our residents and visitors into our downtown district.
Have a safe and productive month everyone!
Stephanie DeVito is the executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District (BID). For more information, call (315) 252-7874, visit auburndowntown.org or visit the office, 128 Genesee St., Auburn.