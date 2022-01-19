Auburn BID: Free parking extension will benefit businesses

Happiest of new years from the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District!

Wow! What a terrific year it has been for the downtown BID gift certificate program. I am proud to announce that between Nov. 1 and Jan. 1, our community and businesses have purchased over $102,000 in gift certificates, which in turn directly infuses support into our downtown businesses and local economy. We could not be happier with the partnerships and our community near and far, which has come together to make sure our downtown businesses not only thrive and are sustainable but also continue to grow. This is a perfect example and true testament to the collaborative support we are surrounded by.

Congratulations and appreciation go out to our downtown businesses who participated in our holiday window decorating contest. In partnership with The Citizen, we had an overwhelming response from our community, which chose our first, second and third place winners.

With over 200 casted votes, which doubled from last year, our community selected Carmody Agency as its first place winner, with West and Co. taking second place followed by a close third to Mark J. Lawn Optician. A million thanks to our community members who took the time to stroll or drive by the district to select your favorites.

Thank you to the city of Auburn for extending the free two-hour parking downtown. The BID surveyed more than 80 businesses to obtain their input regarding the extension. We're grateful for over 20 businesses who submitted their feedback. It was in strong favor to see the free two-hour parking continue. Customers and businesses alike are thrilled with the two free hour parking and are happy to see it continue. As the program is intended to bring patrons of our community and visitors to our downtown, let us all do our part and be mindful to make sure that the parking spaces remain for our downtown visitors. Thanks for your cooperation!

As a new year is upon us, the Auburn Downtown BID looks forward to many new initiatives that will be rolling out over the next few months, as well as continued growth of our existing programs. So stay tuned for “save the date” events and programs.

Until next month, as always, remember to shop, dine and attend local entertainment venues to ensure continued success for all.

Have a safe, healthy and productive month everyone!

Stephanie DeVito is the executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District (BID). For more information, call (315) 252-7874, visit auburndowntown.org or visit the office, 128 Genesee St., Auburn.

