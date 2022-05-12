Auburn BID: Free parking initiative continues as downtown brightens up for summer

The time has arrived that we have all been waiting for: The return of warmer weather and the resurgence of tourists and our community into the downtown district. The flourish of folks in our food and beverage, retail, historic and cultural sites and professional service sectors has been great to see, and we look forward to a great 2022 summer season.

To kick off the summer we will hold our annual Flower Power planting day that will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21, on Exchange Street! Thank you to all who have donated to the Flower Power program and if you have not had the chance to yet, you may do so on the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District’s website at auburndowntown.org (under "Flower Power") or visit us in person at 25 South St. Your gift helps beautify and maintain the flowers for all to enjoy. A great big thank you to Breezy Acres for all your expertise and beautiful flowers — it is a pleasure to work with you!

BID is happy to remind everyone that the “Welcome Back” parking initiative that was launched in partnership with the city of Auburn last May has been extended for this upcoming summer season. Please share and encourage all your friends and family to visit our great businesses downtown and enjoy the free two-hour parking.

The initiative was launched in an effort to welcome business back to downtown Auburn as our small businesses fully reopened from the COVID-19 pandemic for the summer, and implemented for the remainder of 2021 to welcome people back into our downtown businesses, shops and restaurants.

Supported unanimously by Mayor Quill and the members of Auburn City Council, the initiative will offer free on-street, two-hour parking and a new courtesy ticket program for first-time parking violators:

• On-street parking will be free for two hours. Parking enforcement will monitor the on-street parking to maintain parking turnover during Monday through Friday business hours, 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Tickets will be issued to overtime violators following the free two hours.

• All areas of the downtown parking garage on Lincoln Street offer free two-hour parking as part of this program.

• The city has implemented a new courtesy ticket program that will issue a courtesy ticket rather than a parking ticket if you have not received a parking meter violation ticket in the previous six months.

• The two-hour free parking program will not be offered in the other city-owned parking lots due to the lots being provided mainly for long-term parking users.

While we were never closed, we all had to learn to adjust to a new normal over the last two years and our downtown businesses have emerged through to the other side with more strength, creativity, positivity and perseverance. This truly is remarkable, and I am proud that the Auburn Downtown BID businesses are recognized for that throughout the state as being resourceful, and for their strength and determination that never quit no matter what!

So, keep the positive momentum going. We are here to support, encourage and advocate for you any way that we can! Your commitment, dedication and hard work in the downtown district does not go unnoticed and we are thrilled to have you, and look forward to the future ahead.

Until next month, remember to shop and dine locally, as your support ensures success for all! Have a positive and productive month everyone, and keep up the phenomenal work!

Stephanie DeVito is the executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District (BID). For more information, call (315) 252-7874, visit auburndowntown.org or visit the office, 128 Genesee St., Auburn.

