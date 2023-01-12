Auburn BID: Holiday decorating winners, important dates and a new downtown store

Wow! It has been another terrific year of growth for the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District and its gift certificate program. Our community and businesses have purchased close to $20,000 in gift certificates, which in turn directly infuses support into our downtown businesses and local economy. We could not be happier with the partnerships and our community near and far who have come together to make sure our downtown businesses not only thrive and are sustainable but also continue to grow. This is a perfect example and true testament to the collaborative support we are surrounded by.

Congratulations and appreciation go out to our downtown businesses who participated in our holiday window decorating contest. In partnership with The Citizen, we had an overwhelming response from our community, who chose our first- through third-place winners.

With close to 100 casted votes, our community selected Regenerations as its first-place winner, with Carmody Agency taking second place followed by a close third to Silbert Optical. A million thanks to our community members who took the time to stroll or drive by the district to select your favorites.

Thank you to the Leadership Cayuga Class of 2022-2023, which has chosen BID as its class project this year. Please keep your eyes peeled for a community survey that business owners, property owners and the community will be asked to participate in. You all have been doing such a great job and we can't wait to see the final outcome in May! It’s a pleasure working with all of you!

Save the date for a Vendor Workshop for downtown events that will be taking place from 6 to 8 p.m. March 7 at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center. Learn all you need to know about vending at our downtown events, including permits, insurance requirements and updated information to current regulations that will take place for the 2023 event season. A packet with all information will be provided along with assistance in filling out documents if need be. Please reach out to me at stephanie@auburndowntown.org if you have any questions. Hope to see you all there.

Congratulations goes out to Veron Gaines, who is the owner of Mane and Wigs at 79 Genesee St. Mane and Wigs is a business that sells hair care products and supplies for women, men and children of all ethnicities and for all types of hair (natural, straight, curly, processed and hair loss). Extensions, braids, wigs and beauty are also her specialties. You can visit her during the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and reach her at (315) 282-7272. Welcome to the BID family, Veron, we are thrilled to have you and we look forward to your continued success!

As a new year is upon us, the Auburn Downtown BID looks forward to many new initiatives that will be rolling out over the next few months as well as continued growth of our existing programs, so stay tuned for “save the dates” for events and programs.

Until next month, as always, remember to shop, dine and attend local entertainment venues to ensure continued success for all.

Have a safe, healthy and productive month everyone!

