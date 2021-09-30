Auburn BID: Looking back on a successful summer

Happy fall, everyone! As we embrace the season ahead, let us look back with a summer recap of events and successes.

The summer season kicked off with the Auburn community (of 50-plus) coming together to plant our downtown flowerpots. What a terrific flower season we had thanks to Breezy Acres, who provided us with exceptional knowledge and product, and Joan and Catherine Machol, who were the caretakers of our flowers.

Thank you to the city of Auburn, the Auburn Beautification Commission, friends and businesses of downtown — your support is immeasurable and appreciated!

The city of Auburn’s Rock the Top music series kicked off our events in the downtown district, with the Downtown Auburn Saturday Market running from June to September, Founder's Day, TomatoFest, Harriet Tubman National Historical Park walking tours, First Fridays, the Wednesday Morning Roundtable and Prison City Brewing’s Riot Run 5K following.

Thank you to the city of Auburn, the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District Board of Directors, sponsors of events, vendors, artisans and visitors from near and far who contributed to another successful year!