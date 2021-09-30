Auburn BID: Looking back on a successful summer

Happy fall, everyone! As we embrace the season ahead, let us look back with a summer recap of events and successes.
The summer season kicked off with the Auburn community (of 50-plus) coming together to plant our downtown flowerpots. What a terrific flower season we had thanks to Breezy Acres, who provided us with exceptional knowledge and product, and Joan and Catherine Machol, who were the caretakers of our flowers.
Thank you to the city of Auburn, the Auburn Beautification Commission, friends and businesses of downtown — your support is immeasurable and appreciated!
The city of Auburn’s Rock the Top music series kicked off our events in the downtown district, with the Downtown Auburn Saturday Market running from June to September, Founder's Day, TomatoFest, Harriet Tubman National Historical Park walking tours, First Fridays, the Wednesday Morning Roundtable and Prison City Brewing’s Riot Run 5K following.
Thank you to the city of Auburn, the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District Board of Directors, sponsors of events, vendors, artisans and visitors from near and far who contributed to another successful year!
Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects continued to move forward during the summer months, with the grand opening of Cayuga Community College’s culinary arts center. The public safety building is slated to open soon on Seminary Street, and the renovation of Rudolph’s and the State Street pocket park are moving forward toward completion in the next few months. The BID’s DRI public arts project will also break ground early next spring.
A successful summer to say the least!
Downtown welcomes Crystal Clear Life Coaching! This new wellness business is owned by Crystal Pilat R.N., certified life coach, and is located at 31 Loop Road. Services include life coaching, energy management, massage, mediation and yoga classes, and weight-loss workshops. For more information, visit facebook.com/allcrystalclearcoaching.
Quilts by Commission, Stephanie McCall’s quilt shop, is located in the former Nolan’s Shoes building at 55 Genesee St. “The Stash” front gallery space displays vintage and modern quilts and textiles, “Button Box” features embellishments and fabrics, plus there's back workspace to create charity quilts. Services include custom creations and restoration, she can finish a quilt, or she can guide you through it. Visits Quilts by Commission’s website at stephaniemccallquilts.com or call (315) 313-0755. Again, welcome to the downtown BID family — we are thrilled to have you!
Once again, in partnership with The Citizen, we will be having our holiday window decorating contest for all our businesses. This will be a virtual event, with the community choosing their top three favorites. Stay tuned for more information by signing up for and receiving our weekly email blast, or by going to our website and Facebook pages.
Let us start the fall by enjoying our local restaurants, retail shops, entertainment, rich history and culture that Auburn has to offer.
Your support ensures success for all.
Have a safe and productive month everyone!
Stephanie DeVito is the executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District (BID). For more information, call (315) 252-7874, visit auburndowntown.org or visit the office, 128 Genesee St., Auburn.