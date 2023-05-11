The Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District is gearing up for another terrific year filled with music festivals, flowers and so much more.

We kick off our season with the annual planting of downtown flowers in the district as well as Freedom Park, Seward Park and the Auburn police station. We would love to have the community join us on Exchange Street at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20! We are incredibly grateful for Lyons National Bank, the city of Auburn and the Auburn Beautification Committee for their sponsorship of the Flower Power program — your support is immeasurable and greatly appreciated!

A community favorite that will be kicking off the summer is the city of Auburn’s Memorial Day parade, taking place at 11 a.m. on Genesee Street and ending at Veterans Memorial Park for a wreath-laying ceremony at noon. Following the parade, Downbeat Percussion will be featured in Market Street Park, along with the Food Truck Rodeo and live music by Cruise Control from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

We welcome back the Duck Derby that is being coordinated by CNY TomatoFest and Ancient Order of Hibernians! There are plenty of activities for folks to enjoy, so we hope to see you all downtown!

As we move quickly into June, BID is thrilled to announce a new event in our downtown lineup! Save the date for the Chicken Wing Festival, in partnership with Tim Agee and 315Live Entertainment as well as the BID’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. The Chicken Wing Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, on Genesee Street. There will be live music on the showmobile, basketball contests for adults and youth, arts, crafts and food vendors, as well as a wing contest with judging in three main categories: dry wing, sauce wing and regular recipe. An opportunity for a people’s choice award will also be given for any category of cuisine. Spaces are filling up fast, so if you are interested in participating in any capacity, please email me at stephanie@auburndowntown.org for a vendor application, as well as city and county permit applications. The deadline for applications is Friday, May 19.

Summer has unofficially begun, and as always, shop local and dine at all our downtown shops and restaurants. Also, visit our New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, historic and cultural sites, Auburn Public Theater and YMCA-WEIU for your preferred activity and entertainment! Your support ensures success for all!

Until next month, be safe and enjoy!