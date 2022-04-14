Auburn BID: Spring brings color, project completions to downtown

Stephanie DeVito
Happy spring from the Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District!
As we enter the spring and summer months, let's enjoy the beautiful weather and begin getting out safely and supporting our local businesses.
Nice weather is certainly a sign that summer is around the corner; however, BID and the city of Auburn’s Flower Power program is a welcome sign as well. This annual community flower planting event will once again take place this year at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21. We will gather at the entrance of Exchange and Genesee streets (in between Mesa Grande and Café 108).
We are grateful once again to the city of Auburn, Z-Club students from the Auburn High School, the Girl Scouts and the partnerships of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Lyons National Bank and the Auburn Beautification Committee, as well as friends of downtown who will be helping us plant the district's parks, ground pots and hanging baskets.
We welcome you to participate and look forward to seeing you all; it is a wonderful day of adding beautiful and colorful flowers to our downtown for all to enjoy!
If you would like to join us, please email
stephanie@auburndowntown.org or call (315) 252-7874.
I would like to thank the community for its ongoing support to our downtown businesses, and encourage you to visit often. The outdoor café spaces of our food and beverage businesses are a great place to enjoy delicious food, the weather and music, and show your support! Thank you to the city of Auburn for always supporting our downtown businesses and making sure that every opportunity is given for their success.
Over the next few months, the downtown district will be in an anticipated flurry of activity and growth as we see several of our Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects come online.
The pocket park on State Street is slated for completion in the next few months, as is the breaking ground of
BID’s art projects that are awarded through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. These two projects will enhance an already thriving downtown with aesthetic appeal and community park enjoyment. Stay tuned and visit the BID’s Facebook page, and sign up for BID’s email communications regarding information on these terrific projects.
Thank you to all who are investing in our city and downtown. We welcome you and look forward to your partnership, and we are eager to help your business be successful and thrive any way we can!
So, until next time, have a terrific, safe and productive month, and please remember to shop and buy local, as your support ensures success for all!
Ready to revitalize: Work on Auburn's $10M grant projects underway
99 Genesee St.
Work has begun on
99 Genesee St., owned by Dawn and Marc Schulz of Prison City Brewing. The upper three floors are being gutted and renovated into four apartments. The bottom floor, where Rudolph's Ice Cream opened in October, will receive window, entrance and flooring upgrades. The shop will reopen May 3, and Dawn Schulz said the building's renovation should be completed by late July. Share of grant: $173,000.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
22 E. Genesee St.
Work on the vacant building at
22 E. Genesee St. will probably not begin until later this year, said Joseph Bartolotta of owner R&M Real Estate. The developer is waiting to finish some other projects that have been delayed by the pandemic, he continued. When it does begin, the project will renovate the building into retail space on the ground floor and residential space on the second. Share of grant: $625,000.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Nick's Ride 4 Friends
The future home of
Nick's Ride 4 Friends at 13 Chapel St. is about 70% of the way through its $1.3 million renovation, board of directors President Matt Chalanick said. He hopes the recovery organization can begin moving in there on June 12, the birthday of its namesake, Nick Campagnola. Chalanick hopes the move will be complete by the end of July. Then, at its new home, Nick's Ride will serve as a one-stop shop of services for people in recovery from substance abuse and addiction, from detox and medical assistance to support groups and employment resources. Share of grant: $940,000.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Auburn Public Theater
Auburn Public Theater will go out to bid in about two weeks for the renovation of its basement, which is the second phase of a
$1.9 million expansion that saw the theater open Café 108 last summer. Once completed, the 13,000-square-foot basement will be able to host shows in a new black box theater and events like weddings in a new multipurpose space. The area will also be the site of a new Auburn music hall of fame showcasing the area's musical history in a manner similar to the Hard Rock Café. Carey Eidel, the theater's Executive Director, told The Citizen it hopes to complete the project by the end of the year. Share of grant: $700,000.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Health Central
Final plans are being made to renovate
Health Central on Garden Street and begin providing behavioral health services there, said Tom Minicucci, a managing partner of the health care facility. The project has been delayed by COVID-19, he continued, specifically the market uncertainty, construction delays, material price increases and work environment concerns it has caused. Still, Minicucci expects the project to be completed by the end of the year. Share of grant: $385,000.
The Citizen file
Public art
The Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District's project to increase the amount of public art in the area has been delayed "greatly" by COVID-19, said Jesse Kline, the district's assistant director. But she hopes to finalize the contract with the state soon and secure a bridge loan from a local bank so the project can begin. It will consist of six public art installations:
A sculpture at Freedom Park at 17 North St. A sculpture on the front lawn of the Edward T. Boyle Center A sculpture on the southwest corner of South and Genesee streets inside the low mosaic walls there, which will be redone Street pole banners around Loop Road, designed by local artists and promoting local historic and cultural assets A new mural above Nash's Framing & Art on State Street, replacing the current faded one A painted mural/mosaic on the back wall of Auburn Public Theater, next to the city parking garage
Kline said she hopes to complete the projects by July 31, 2025.
Share of grant: $285,000.
Provided
Seward House Museum
The
Seward House Museum is moving forward with its plans to renovate the barn and carriage house behind the historic residence. An archaeology report is being reviewed by the museum and architects, Executive Director Billye Chabot said, before the report is sent to the state for approval. The $1,232,000 project, which will take about two and a half years, will convert the barn into a multipurpose room and the carriage house into both office space and a new home for the carriage used by former property resident William H. Seward when he was secretary of state to President Abraham Lincoln. Share of grant: $864,000.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
West End Arts Campus
The project to unify the neighboring Schweinfurth Art Center with the Cayuga Museum of History & Art as a single
is regaining momentum after losing a year to COVID-19, said Kirsten Wise, the museum's executive director. The first part of an environmental review has been completed. But the discovery of evidence of a possible fuel tank on the property West End Arts Campus necessitated more testing in early April, delaying the project further. The results of that testing are pending, Wise said. When the campus is completed, it will connect the two institutions with accessible walkways, landscaping, signage and other improvements, making the area even more of a destination for arts and culture in Auburn and a western gateway to the city. Share of grant: $1.9 million.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Willard Memorial Chapel
Work is underway on
Willard Memorial Chapel, the only complete and unaltered Louis Comfort Tiffany chapel in the world. Its project consists of restoring decorative elements on the chapel's chandeliers and upgrading the electronics so that the lighting levels can be more easily controlled. Kathy Walker, executive director of the Community Preservation Committee that stewards the chapel, said the improvements will allow the chandeliers to match the hues of the gas lighting the chapel used when it was completed in 1894, and provide better lighting for weddings and concerts. Meanwhile, the committee is working with the city of Auburn to coordinate landscaping between the chapel and the new public safety building nearby. That's part of a broader landscaping project, also funded by the grant, that will include new plantings, driveway and parking lot relocation, and fencing. Share of grant: $267,000.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Small Project Grant Fund
Though most of Auburn's Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant is spoken for, $600,000 was set aside for future projects. The
Small Project Grant Fund is available to businesses and organizations in the city seeking to renovate spaces, purchase equipment and more. Five projects were awarded in the first round of funding earlier this year, Verrier said, and applications for the second round will be due in June at cayugaeda.org/drigrantfund. The first five projects are: Next Door Properties: Commercial renovation at 12 Seminary St. R&M Real Estate: Residential renovation at 16-18 John St. FEAST Kitchen (owners Fran and Nick Daloia are pictured): Equipment purchases for 23-27 Seminary St. Muldrow Properties: Mixed-use renovation of upper stories of 123-125 Genesee St. It's a Great Life (Good Shepherds Brewing Co.): Commercial renovation of upper stories of 132 Genesee St. and equipment purchase
Share of grant: $600,000.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Cayuga Culinary Institute
The
Cayuga Culinary Institute at the Plaza of the Arts, scheduled to open soon, will give Cayuga Community College students a place to sharpen their skills in the kitchen. The $1.25 million facility includes training areas and a demonstration kitchen, and public classes are also possible. The institute is located in the plaza space previously occupied by Patty Shack, The Counter and other restaurants, and like them, the college is leasing the space from building owner Soules & Dunn Development Group. Its opening has been pushed back a few times by construction delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Share of grant: $800,000.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Public safety building
Perhaps the most visible Downtown Revitalization Initiative project is the new
being raised at 31 Seminary St. Once finished in the fall, the building will public safety building serve as the new home of the Auburn Fire Department and potentially some Cayuga County emergency services. It replaces Save-A-Lot, which closed along with other locations in the grocery chain in March 2020, and some vacant commercial space. The project has a total budget of $10 million and is funded by the city of Auburn and a state Department of Environmental Conservation grant in addition to the revitalization grant. Share of grant: $1 million.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
State Street plaza
Almost a decade after becoming what's colloquially known in downtown Auburn as "the hole in the ground,"
1-7 State St. will be developed this year. The former site of department store Kalet's, where efforts to build a theater were thwarted by legal challenges, will instead become a plaza. Work on the $1.4 million project began in April and is scheduled to conclude in November. The plaza, which will feature a mix of landscaping and hardscaping, will serve as a public space and site of events. The property is owned by the city of Auburn. Share of grant: $1 million.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Stephanie DeVito is the executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District (BID). For more information, call (315) 252-7874, visit
auburndowntown.org or visit the office, 128 Genesee St., Auburn.
