Auburn BID: Spring brings color, project completions to downtown

Happy spring from the Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District!

As we enter the spring and summer months, let's enjoy the beautiful weather and begin getting out safely and supporting our local businesses.

Nice weather is certainly a sign that summer is around the corner; however, BID and the city of Auburn’s Flower Power program is a welcome sign as well. This annual community flower planting event will once again take place this year at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21. We will gather at the entrance of Exchange and Genesee streets (in between Mesa Grande and Café 108).

We are grateful once again to the city of Auburn, Z-Club students from the Auburn High School, the Girl Scouts and the partnerships of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Lyons National Bank and the Auburn Beautification Committee, as well as friends of downtown who will be helping us plant the district's parks, ground pots and hanging baskets.

We welcome you to participate and look forward to seeing you all; it is a wonderful day of adding beautiful and colorful flowers to our downtown for all to enjoy!

If you would like to join us, please email stephanie@auburndowntown.org or call (315) 252-7874.

I would like to thank the community for its ongoing support to our downtown businesses, and encourage you to visit often. The outdoor café spaces of our food and beverage businesses are a great place to enjoy delicious food, the weather and music, and show your support! Thank you to the city of Auburn for always supporting our downtown businesses and making sure that every opportunity is given for their success.

Over the next few months, the downtown district will be in an anticipated flurry of activity and growth as we see several of our Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects come online.

The pocket park on State Street is slated for completion in the next few months, as is the breaking ground of BID’s art projects that are awarded through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. These two projects will enhance an already thriving downtown with aesthetic appeal and community park enjoyment. Stay tuned and visit the BID’s Facebook page, and sign up for BID’s email communications regarding information on these terrific projects.

Thank you to all who are investing in our city and downtown. We welcome you and look forward to your partnership, and we are eager to help your business be successful and thrive any way we can!

So, until next time, have a terrific, safe and productive month, and please remember to shop and buy local, as your support ensures success for all!

Stephanie DeVito is the executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District (BID). For more information, call (315) 252-7874, visit auburndowntown.org or visit the office, 128 Genesee St., Auburn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0