Auburn BID: Welcoming new businesses and saying bye to summer with events

Business is booming in the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District, with two new businesses opening their doors in the last month.

The BID would like to welcome Melody’s, owned by Melody Smith Johnson, which is located at 128 Genesee St. Melody’s is a hybrid co-working, retail and cozy event space for female business owners to build community with other like-minded entrepreneurs with whom and from whom they can learn while being embraced for the growth of their business. Melody’s hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and by appointment on Saturdays and Sundays. Also, you can reach the business at melodyscny.com.

Our second business that has joined our downtown district family is Lake Life Laser Studio, which is owned by Kevin and Charlene Sullivan and is located at 144 Genesee St. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Kevin and Charlene can be reached at charlene@lakelifelaser.com and kevin@lakelifelaser.com.

Charlene and Kevin are two lifelong locals who fell in love with each other and our community. Charlene teaches Spanish at Auburn High School and Kevin is a mechanical engineer. They have two amazing kids who keep them on their toes and keep their creativity flowing. They started their engraving business as something fun to work on together, and have quickly outgrown their garage workspace! Their goal is to collaborate with each customer to customize each project. Their favorite projects allow them to use their creativity to create something unique and personal! If you can dream it, they can help you to create it!

Congratulations and a warm welcome to both businesses. We are thrilled to have you and we look forward to seeing your continued success!

Stay tuned for next month’s announcement of yet another retail business choosing and calling Auburn and the downtown district their home!

Thank you to all who attended this year’s Founder’s Day event! It was a smashing success that is still being talked about. A big thank to the city of Auburn, the city DPW and Mike Talbot, Kim Bauso and the city Parks & Recreation Department, city Clerk Chuck Mason and BID’s assistant director, Jesse Kline, and beautification supervisor, Tom Corey for a job well done — great work!

As we are sadly winding down the festival season, we still have a few more events happening in the next few months. September will start out with Music on the Mall on State Street Sept. 9, with TomatoFest on Saturday, Sept. 10. On Sept. 24 will be the Prison City Riot Run 5K, as well as the Harriet Tubman mural ribbon-cutting. Please look for more information on these events on our BID website, auburndowntown.org, as well as our social media platforms (Facebook and Instagram).

Hope to see you all downtown for our September events. However, until then, stay safe, shop and dine local, and visit our entertainment venues, as your support ensures success for all!