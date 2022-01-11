Auburn credit union to add Onondaga County office

Auburn Community Federal Credit Union is expanding its branch network into Onondaga County.

The financial institution founded in 1936 by Auburn Prison employees announced it has purchased the former M&T Bank branch at 7538 Oswego Road in the town of Clay, with plans to renovate it and open later this year.

“We wanted to offer our existing members the convenience of another branch office, while attracting new members by expanding our services to Onondaga County," Auburn Community Federal Credit Union CEO Saverio Scro said in a press release.

The credit union currently operates offices at Wright Circle in Auburn, which also serves as headquarters, and at Prospect Street in Auburn and Erie Drive in Weedsport.

Auburn Community Federal Credit Union currently serves about 7,900 members. Joining the credit union is free and people who live, work, worship or attend schools in Cayuga, Onondaga, Oswego and Madison Counties.

"We want to give more people the opportunity to bank with a local financial institution that has the community’s best interests at heart," Scro said. "Membership is free and our CNY community can be sure that we will work hard to earn their trust and support while helping them achieve their financial goals. As ACFCU expands, we are also looking to hire people in our community. If our members and employees prosper and are successful, then we’ve done our jobs.”

The Liverpool location was purchased on Nov. 23 for $861,000, Onondaga County real property records show. William P. Evertz of Pyramid Brokerage Co. represented the credit union and Joyce MacKnight of Pyramid Brokerage Co. represented M&T, according to the press release.

P.W. Campbell Contracting Co. Inc. in Pittsburgh will oversee the renovation, with a spring opening expected.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0