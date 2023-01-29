Auburn Denny's contents given new lease, not landfilled, thanks to group

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Furniture and equipment from the former Denny's in Auburn will go to good use around town thanks to the efforts of a local environmental group.

Cayuga Climate Action arranged this month for several contents of the former Grant Avenue restaurant to be repurposed, group co-founder Dominic Gambaiani told The Citizen. The process is known as deconstruction, and prevents those contents from becoming waste. Construction and demolition materials comprise 23% of all U.S. waste, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Gambaiani said he reached out to the new owner of the restaurant property, New Potato Creek Holdings, which plans to demolish the former Denny's and build a Tidal Wave Auto Spa car wash there.

"I was driving past the restaurant and saw the blinds, chairs and tables, and thought, 'Those look usable,'" he said.

New Potato Creek's general contractor responded to Gambaiani early this month, telling him it's "a great idea," he said. He and fellow members of Cayuga Climate Action were told they could come to the property Jan. 11 and carry out whatever they could before the restaurant is demolished. Gambaiani then reached out to several possible destinations for the furniture and equipment inside.

That Wednesday, and the following two days, saw the former Denny's slowly emptied out by local restaurants, nonprofits and more, Gambaiani said. Balloons Restaurant took some of the booths. Tony Daddabbo's new bagel business on Genesee Street took a walk-in freezer, tables and chairs, and bathroom mirrors. The SS. Peter & John Episcopal Church Soup Kitchen took utensils and other kitchen equipment. Auburn Public Theater took chairs, lighting fixtures and china. And the Auburn Enlarged City School District took a three-unit refrigerator and stainless steel dishwashing tables.

Other contents of the restaurant went outside Auburn, such as the maple trim Gambaiani personally removed and delivered to the Finger Lakes ReUse Center in Ithaca, which will make the wood available for historic restorations. An Ansul grease fire containment system and stainless steel tables, worth about $50,000, went to a new restaurant opening in the Salt City Market in Syracuse, he said.

Auburn location of Denny's closed permanently The Auburn location of restaurant chain Denny's is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and according to a filing with the state Department…

"This startup restaurant got it for free and we got to keep it out of the landfill, which was wonderful," he said. "That's the thing that was the most special to us to get out."

Altogether, Cayuga Climate Action arranged for 50% to 60% of the restaurant's contents to be repurposed, Gambaiani estimated. Along with the furniture and equipment, that includes all the former Denny's lighting fixtures and half of its lunch countertop. He would have liked to salvage infrastructure materials like plumbing and wiring as well, but didn't have the resources to do so.

Gambaiani hopes the momentum generated by this month's efforts leads to more deconstructions, he said. Cayuga Climate Action will meet with the Cayuga Economic Development Agency, Cayuga County and the city of Auburn to spread the word about its services. He'd even like to see local governments draft legislation that makes those services a necessary step before demolition.

"If people can take and use these things, there's no reason for them to end up in a landfill," he said. "We were very impressed by the need for this in the community and the gratitude we received."

Grant Avenue car wash approved by Auburn Planning board The Auburn Planning Board has approved a proposal to build a Tidal Wave Auto Spa car wash at the site of the former Denny's restaurant on Gran…