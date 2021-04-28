Auburn economic development agency launches new brand, website

The Auburn Industrial Development Authority this week announced that it has launched a new brand identity and website.

The governmental agency, which aims to foster economic prosperity in Auburn, said its new marketing material is "place-based and showcases the unique benefits of living and doing business in the City of Auburn, NY, positioning it among other comparable cities in order to garner the attention of individuals and businesses considering locating in micro-urban environments."

The brand includes a new logo with the words "AUBURN N.Y." that the agency describes as using "a slightly decorative typeface inspired by the letterhead fonts from the mid- to late-19th century, when much of Auburn’s historical sites were established. The brick red color evokes architecture throughout the city while nodding to Auburn’s traditional and emblematic maroon color."

Marketing materials and the new website, takerootinauburn.org, include the tagline "Where possibility takes root," which the agency said "ties in themes central to the city’s identity including its natural beauty and rural location, the entrepreneurial spirit of its people, the history embedded in its culture, and its nurturing and supportive community that makes it a great place to lay down 'roots.'"

