Auburn man named CEO of global dental lab network

An Auburn resident is the new leader of a global dental laboratory network.

Leixir Dental Group announced that its board of directors named Christian LeBrun as its chief executive officer as of Jan. 17. LeBrun has an extensive career in the dental industry, including the past 15 years at Aspen Dental managing lab operations and developing technologies. He has also worked as a manager at Seneca Falls-based BonaDent Dental Laboratories.

Leixir is a network of full-service dental laboratories with locations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and India. LeBrun takes over for company founder Harmeet Bindra, who remains as executive chairman. He started Leixir in 2013.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Christian to lead Leixir in its next chapter of growth,” said Marshall Griffin, a member of Leixir’s board and a principal of Comvest Partners, a private investment firm, in a press release. “A seasoned DSO executive who began his career as a trained dental technician, Christian brings a unique perspective and skill set. His wide-ranging abilities will help Leixir expand its relationships with dentists, both in private practice and in DSOs, drive continued excellence in lab operations, and further enhance its capabilities in digital dentistry.”

Bindra helped lead the CEO search.

“I already have the good fortune of a strong, long-standing relationship with Christian through his work at Aspen Dental," he said in the press release. "Christian is a great fit for Leixir. He embraces the ethos of service, innovation and relationships on which this company was founded. His strong performance record, coupled with his keen understanding of lab operations and the needs and priorities of technicians and dentists, make him uniquely qualified to take this company successfully into the future. I am delighted to welcome him to Leixir.”

The company said LeBrun will be based in Leixir’s Tampa location. At Aspen, LeBrun most recently served as vice president of prosthetics, lab infrastructure and new technology. Leixir said he played a key role in Aspen's growth from 50 to 900 locations.

“I am thrilled and honored to serve as the next CEO of Leixir,” LeBrun said in the release. “With the dental world rapidly moving toward digital dentistry, Leixir is a technological leader well-positioned for strong continued growth. I look forward to building on the foundation of product innovation and service created by Harmeet and Leixir’s talented employees."

