Auburn may seek NY funds for former Bombardier plant, downtown bank building

The public will able to learn about — and sound off on — requests for the Auburn City Council to support applications for more than $12 million in state funds to try to bring two large empty commercial structures back to life.

At the council meeting Thursday, council members approved a resolution authorizing public hearings to be held next week concerning two grant applications with the state's Restore NY Communities Initiative. One application would seek $2 million to help with rehabilitating the 120 Genesee St. building downtown. The city is also set to apply to ESD for $10 million through the communities initiative to assist with a special project for the redevelopment of 151 Orchard St., a dormant manufacturing site on the city's west side.

Auburn is required by Empire State Development, the state's economic development agency, to hold public hearings before moving forward on applications. The two hearings will be held at the next city council meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, on the first floor of Memorial City Hall, 24 South St.

The 151 Orchard St. property was most recently a rail car production site for Bombardier Transportation, but the factory was closed in 2006, eliminating 160 jobs at the time. The 15.7-acre site, which is also bordered by Columbus Street and Arterial East, has four structures and about 232,000-square-feet of industrial space. The property remains under Bombardier ownership and is currently assessed at $1.17 million.

The last major tenant for the 120 Genesee St. building was Chemung Canal Trust Co. In 2017, the bank moved next door to 110 Genesee St. Scaffolding started being installed in front of the six-story 120 Genesee location in July because of debris falling from its façade. Total square footage in that building, which is located at the intersection with State Street and is one of the city's tallest's structures, is about 36,000-square-feet. It's owned by Katherine and Felipe Martin of California, and is assessed at $936,000.

Before the unanimous vote Thursday, Councilor Jimmy Giannettino asked if some kind of background or explanation will be given on what the two projects are and the scope of those undertakings.

"We're learning along the way, staff has been working with the owners of those two properties to get more details on their proposed projects and we're hoping by that time we've got enough detail to share," City Manager Jeff Dygert said. "So yes, there will be some background provided."