Auburn McDonald's locations close in-person dining

Customers walking up to the doors at Auburn's two McDonald's restaurants are now being greeted by signs letting them know that orders will be limited to takeout, drive-thru or delivery.

The restaurants on Grant Avenue and Genesee Street have temporarily closed their seating areas for dining. Customers can still come into the restaurants to make purchases, but they can't eat inside. Drive-thru service and delivery service are both continuing.

The signs say that the new measures are in place "to support social distancing efforts." They say the dining area closures are temporary but there is no information on when they may reopen.

The owner of the Auburn McDonald's franchises, Cayuga Restaurant Group of Lansing, could not be reached for comment on Friday.

The fast food industry around the nation has struggled in recent months to maintain services amid a severe staffing shortage. On its Facebook page, Cayuga Restaurant Group says it is hiring at all of its locations, which also include restaurants in Ithaca, Elmira and Horseheads.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0