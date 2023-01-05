Auburn native, restaurant maven to open bagel shop downtown

When Tony Daddabbo decided to open a food business in his hometown of Auburn, he naturally looked to the location that once boasted his family's name: Daddabbo's Pizza.

But Daddabbo didn't want to revive the pizzeria itself, which once stood at 105 Genesee St. downtown. His core values in life, he explained to The Citizen, are creativity, collaboration and community.

"Auburn's already got 72 pizzerias," Daddabbo said. "That's not creative or elevating the community."

Those values have carried Daddabbo through a 20-year career in hospitality, opening luxury restaurants around the globe with TAO Group, one of the largest brands in the business. So he decided to open something Auburn doesn't have, and something he has special experience with: a bagel shop. In March, he plans to open the city's first, Auburn Bagel Co., in the former pizzeria.

Daddabbo said the business will resemble a classic New York City bagel shop. He and three employees will make almost everything by hand, from the bagels to the spreads. Among the styles will be plain, sesame, poppy, everything, whole wheat, pumpernickel and cinnamon raisin, and he's testing gluten-free recipes. Available to top them will be plain cream cheese and flavored versions, plus tuna salad, egg salad, lox and more. For lunch, bagel sandwiches with roast beef, turkey, ham and cheese options will be on the menu, and his ideas for specials include chicken Parmesan and bánh mì.

"Always on a bagel," he said. "Everything on a bagel."

Though he's been asked several times, Daddabbo currently has no plans to carry whitefish, as he'd want to make sure the pricey and perishable ingredient could work in the Auburn market first. He's also not in a hurry to expand his list of bagel styles into less traditional ones, such as the rainbow bagels that have become a viral sensation on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

"I might get to that, but they're very time-consuming," he said. "I don't want to overwhelm myself with work I can't execute."

Packaged bagels and spreads will be sold at the shop as well. Daddabbo eventually hopes to sell 200 dozen bagels a day, he said. He's confident in his product because it comes from his experience working at Columbia Bagels on the Upper West Side of Manhattan from 1999 to 2001. Before it closed, the shop supplied bagels to Zabar's, the neighborhood's famous specialty food store.

"They're very authentic," Daddabbo said of the Columbia recipes, which he'll be using at his new Auburn shop. "Traditional New York City kettled and baked bagels."

A Berklee College of Music graduate, Daddabbo went to Manhattan to break into the business as a rock producer. He soon gravitated to food, making bagels at Columbia being a highlight. In 2002 he began with TAO Group, and over the next two decades opened 68 restaurants in 22 countries on five continents, he said. But he's always felt most at home in Auburn, where he moved back in 2010.

Daddabbo's love for bagels, and his hometown, will be advertised on the new name above the entrance of 105 Genesee St.

"Any town with 10,000 people or more, there's a bagel shop," he said. "Auburn could really benefit from it."