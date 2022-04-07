 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUSINESS

Auburn nurse opens laser hair removal business

Looking to remove some of the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, an Auburn nurse has started a business that helps clients remove something of theirs.

Melissa Colvin is the owner of Ooh La La Laser Hair Removal, which opened Feb. 15 at Head West Salon at 39 Arterial W.

The business offers permanent hair reduction services, on all areas of the body, to men and women, Colvin told The Citizen. 

"No more shaving, plucking or waxing down the road," she said.

One of the most routine cosmetic procedures in the country, laser hair removal directs a concentrated beam of light at unwanted hair, with minimal pain or discomfort.

Colvin was trained in the field by Nancy Catalfano, of Auburn, who works at laser hair removal business A Soothing Touch in Utica. 

One reason Colvin trained was the lack of laser hair removal options in Auburn. A local dermatologist used to provide the service, she said, but no longer does.

The other reason Colvin trained in laser hair removal was the stress of nursing in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She continues to work at Auburn Community Hospital, but on a per diem basis.

"It got to be a little overwhelming," she said. "So this was a chance to still use my medical background to do something that's different and makes people happy every single time."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

