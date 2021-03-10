Auburn officials planning downtown program to launch startups

DeVito said she's been thinking about an incubator program for awhile, and has seen the idea in other downtown business districts. Now, with unemployment high during the COVID-19 pandemic, she believes more people than ever have businesses they'd like to try starting. The incubator would give them a space to do so with minimized risk.

For that reason, DeVito thinks the program could also lead to a greater diversity of businesses in the downtown landscape. Entrepreneurs who have an idea for a nontraditional retail shop or restaurant, but question whether it could work in Auburn, would have a chance to see if it does without investing the amount of money it would normally take to find out.

Other possibilities for the incubator include startups sharing spaces when possible, financial support from the Business Improvement District to help cover operating expenses, and collaboration with other city partners to provide additional resources. Stressing that the program is still in the planning stages, DeVito said she's excited about the potential it could offer downtown Auburn.

"It's very exciting to me," she said. "I think it's the right time to try it."

