Auburn officials planning downtown program to launch startups

The next additions to the downtown Auburn business landscape could come through a new program.
Officials with the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District are planning a business incubator program that would give startups the space and resources they need to test their business models.
Stephanie DeVito, the district's executive director, told The Citizen that the program would partner with downtown business owners to offer entrepreneurs the space. She named Jim Meyer, owner of the Market Street building that housed Meyer Bookbinding and Dance Hall Antiques, as one example. Rent would be discounted — about $8 to $10 per square foot compared to the average $15 to $18.
Entrepreneurs would enter into a contract for one year, DeVito said, at which point they'd have the option of walking away or moving into a more permanent location elsewhere downtown.
"The whole idea is, after a year the owner could decide, 'I've tried this, it's not for me,' so the strings are cut and they're not held accountable. They can wipe their hands clean," DeVito said.
DeVito said she's been thinking about an incubator program for awhile, and has seen the idea in other downtown business districts. Now, with unemployment high during the COVID-19 pandemic, she believes more people than ever have businesses they'd like to try starting. The incubator would give them a space to do so with minimized risk.
For that reason, DeVito thinks the program could also lead to a greater diversity of businesses in the downtown landscape. Entrepreneurs who have an idea for a nontraditional retail shop or restaurant, but question whether it could work in Auburn, would have a chance to see if it does without investing the amount of money it would normally take to find out.
Other possibilities for the incubator include startups sharing spaces when possible, financial support from the Business Improvement District to help cover operating expenses, and collaboration with other city partners to provide additional resources. Stressing that the program is still in the planning stages, DeVito said she's excited about the potential it could offer downtown Auburn.
"It's very exciting to me," she said. "I think it's the right time to try it."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.