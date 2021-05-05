Auburn pizza shop reopens with new name, but same family

AUBURN — Its name may be new, but the business formerly known as BB's Pizza has stayed in the family.

The pizza shop at 250 Genesee St. reopened as Amelia's Pizza on Tuesday after a few months of preparation. The business is now owned by Greg van der Werff, who bought it from his father, Bert. Its name and logo come from Greg's 13-month-old daughter with his girlfriend, Mariah Rooker. The two were already busy behind the counter Tuesday afternoon, serving slices and taking orders by phone.

Greg told The Citizen his father had been looking to hang up his pizza cutter after more than three decades in the business. Bert operated local shops in the Gino & Joe's chain for years, then opened BB's with his family in 2010. Greg has been working there on and off since it opened when he was a teenager. He spent the last five years managing it, learning how to operate more than just the oven.

