Auburn Planning Board reviews Popeyes site plan

Traffic was the main topic of conversation when the Auburn Planning Board reviewed a proposed Grant Avenue development project that includes a Popeyes restaurant.

Engineer Brett Steenburgh and Kevin Parisi of developer Liberty Restaurants presented the project's site plan to the board Tuesday. It would merge six parcels — 121, 135, 139, 143 and 145 Grant Ave., and 9-13 McGarr St. — into three. The first would be a Popeyes and the second another quick-serve restaurant, and both would be connected to Grant Avenue by a new access road.

The third parcel was originally planned to be a two-story apartment complex. However, Steenburgh told the board, the developer is now considering a climate-controlled self-storage facility on the 3.1-acre parcel instead. Along with attracting less traffic, such a facility would meet a need in the area, according to market studies. It would still be two floors, and contain a freight elevator.

The three houses, two garages and commercial warehouse currently on the parcels would be demolished.

"We're hoping to redevelop this and make it better than what it would have been or what it was when these houses were occupied," Steenburgh said.

The site plan will continue taking shape as Liberty works with the state Department of Transportation on traffic concerns. Stephen Selvek, the city's deputy director of planning and development, said the department's analysis will be "critical" to the city's decision whether the site can support the project. According to department data, that segment of Grant Avenue is the busiest area in Auburn.

Steenburgh said he doesn't anticipate Popeyes and the other, to-be-determined restaurant drawing significantly more traffic. Popeyes would have two drive-thru lanes that can handle 12 to 14 vehicles, as well as 17 parking spaces, so backups wouldn't be a concern either. However, Steenburgh continued, traffic patterns and particularly turning movements could be changed by the project.

One way Liberty could mitigate those changes is allowing only right turns onto Grant Avenue from the access road, he said. Another possibility is connecting the road to Standart Avenue, and the developer is communicating with the neighboring property owner in hopes of making that happen. Liberty also hopes to reduce the parcels' number of curb cuts on Grant Avenue from the current four.

"We obviously want to make sure we have everyone's support," Parisi said. "We're pretty confident we're going to work something out, but we just don't know. A lot has to happen to do that."

The board voted to table the site plan as the developer works toward finalizing it with the Department of Transportation.

Before the vote, Selvek said the board could consider approving the project in phases, beginning with Popeyes, upon completing a State Environmental Quality Review for all six parcels.

The city wants to accommodate new businesses, board member Crystal Cosentino said, but not at the expense of existing ones.

"This is what Grant Avenue is for," she said. "If Popeyes is interested, that's great that they want to invest in Auburn. But I think we need to make sure we hear from folks and make sure the city is comfortable with the design, and how the traffic can get around Grant Avenue, so we're not causing more headaches. Because that's not good for business in general."

