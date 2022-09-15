Auburn plastics company expands into former TRW plant

An Auburn manufacturer will bring a recently closed factory back to life and add about 50 jobs in the process.

Currier Plastics Inc. held a celebration Thursday at the former TRW Automotive plant on Crane Brook Drive in the town of Aurelius. Currier purchased the building from its most recent owner earlier this summer, and is currently revamping it for an expansion needed to meet demand from a growing health care market business.

"Currier has become a leading provider for complex, precise consumables in several health care markets. This expansion will give us the place to grow more incredibly strong valuable partnerships,” said Ron Ringleben, Currier's vice president of business development, in a press release.

Currier 2.JPG Currier Plastics officials and employees gather for a ceremony to commemorate the company's expansion into the old TRW building on Crane Brook…

Currier, which has also been expanding its main facility on Columbus Street in Auburn for several years, purchased the Aurelius site in July from BCS Access Systems, a company that acquired TRW in 2018. According to Cayuga County property records, the purchase price was $2.65 million. The 75,000-square-foot facility is assessed at $1.89 million.

BCS Automotive Interface Solutions announced its plans to close the Aurelius site in March 2020. The factory, which produced automotive components, employed more than 200 people at the time. The plant was built in 1985 when TRW expanded from a now-closed Union Springs site.

Currier said its plans for the new building include developing 25,000 square feet of clean-room space "to expand capacities in the plastic consumable market," and it also will expand some of its quality and research and development work into the site.

“While the focus of the new facility is driven by the demand in the healthcare space, this new facility will allow us to continue to support our key customers in other spaces like general packaging and amenities,” said Rob Knapp, the company's sales and marketing manager, in a press release.

Construction work on the site is expected to be done by the first quarter of 2023. The move will create about 50 new jobs over the next two to three years, adding to the roughly 260 people Currier currently employs.

In addition to celebrating its new property, Currier was also marking its 40th anniversary year. In July, it launched a new website and logo in conjunction with that milestone.