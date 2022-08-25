Auburn Popeyes canceled, but developer seeking new location

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A Grant Avenue development that would have included a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has been canceled, but the developer is seeking a new location for the restaurant on the Auburn commercial strip.

Developer Liberty Restaurants, of Bellerose, New York, has withdrawn its site plan application to build a Popeyes, another restaurant and an apartment complex on six parcels at the intersection of Grant and Standart avenues. Liberty Vice President of Real Estate Heidi Cousineau told The Citizen on Thursday that "the economics of it got too out of control."

"Once we dug in and started spending money on engineering, we realized the site needed a lot more work at this time than we're ready to take on," she said.

The Auburn Planning Board reviewed Liberty's application in April. The developer would have merged six parcels — 121, 135, 139, 143 and 145 Grant Avenue, and 9-13 McGarr St. — into three. The first would have been a 24-seat Popeyes, the second another restaurant to be determined, and the third an apartment complex with about 30 units on 3.12 acres of land.

Cousineau said Liberty had a contract to buy the parcels, but did not close on them. Lewis and Mary Springer own 121, 135 and 139 Grant Ave. and 9-13 McGarr St., while the city of Auburn owns 143 Grant Ave. and John and Priscilla Flummerfelt own 145 Grant Ave. The three vacant houses, two garages and former redemption center on the parcels would have been demolished.

Because the parcels are located on a slope, the development would have required a large retaining wall that Cousineau cited among the "economics" that led to its cancellation. The Auburn Planning Board also shared concerns about increased traffic at the development, as the intersection of Grant and Standart avenues is the busiest in Auburn, according to Department of Transportation data.

That's one reason Liberty is now looking for a new place to build a Popeyes on Grant Avenue, Cousineau said. The developer is a franchisee of the chicken chain, which has grown rapidly even during COVID-19 due in part to its popular chicken sandwich. Popeyes has more than 2,800 locations in the U.S., making it one of the 20 biggest fast food chains in the country.

So while Liberty is open to larger developments, like the second restaurant and apartment complex it planned at Grant and Standart avenues, building a Popeyes is its primary goal, Cousineau said. The city is even one of the developer's top 10 upstate New York markets it wants to enter. The closest Popeyes to Auburn is currently the one in Township 5 in Camillus, which opened in November.

"We desperately want to be in Auburn," Cousineau said. "The city was super helpful, and we're excited to work with them. It just needs to make sense economically."