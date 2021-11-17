Auburn realtor receives academy scholarship aimed at advancing diversity

Tyierra Beal, of Auburn, has joined the nationwide ULI/REAP Virtual Academy, a nationwide initiative in diversity and inclusion in commercial real estate.

According to a news release, Beal joins the academy as a fellow and an Eric S. Yarbro Scholarship recipient, with scholarships granted "to a highly select group of candidates who demonstrate outstanding promise and ability."

Tyierra is a realtor with Riordan Realty. She holds a bachelor’s in business administration with a concentration in marketing from SUNY Buffalo State and is a member of the Black Commercial Real Estate Network.

The ULI/REAP Virtual Academy in commercial real estate is a partnership between Project REAP (Real Estate Associate Program), the nation’s leading change agent to advance diversity, equity & inclusion in CRE since 1998, and the Urban Land Institute, the oldest and largest global network of cross-disciplinary real estate and land use experts dedicated to improving the built environment. Classes are live and on-demand and run for eight weeks.

REAP Chair G. Lamont Blackstone noted that REAP was formed to overcome “the past embargoes on involvement of minorities in real estate.” This exclusionary effect created a serious deficit in terms of access to not only financial capital, but also “relationship” capital, a lingering effect that is long outlasting any legal redress of inequities.

Blackstone said that the industry should recognize the dividends of diversity and expand its pool of potential talent — for its own self-interested benefit. Last year, REAP issued an urgent Call to Action to the C-suites of major CRE firms and Fortune 500 companies; the CTA is ongoing.

Scholarships are awarded to fellows in the ULI/REAP Academy and alumni to assist them with educational offerings for their professional development. The awards will go to qualified Academy candidates including graduating seniors, college graduates with a demonstrated interest in CRE brokerage and those dedicated to making an impact in the CRE industry.

In a statement, Beal said that she entered ULI/REAP hoping to obtain a basic knowledge of commercial real estate and “get ahead of the game” when ready to set foot in the arena. “Since I am in the class, it has blown my mind," she said. "It has helped me get a great understanding of what commercial real estate is and the process. It has helped me with networking and meeting amazing people that have the same interest and passion as me. It’s a great program and I’m blessed and grateful to be a part of it.”

