Auburn salmon producer announces new CEO

LocalCoho, a salmon producer with a facility in Auburn's Technology Park, has announced the appointment of a new CEO and the receipt of a $500,000 grant from New York state.

The company, founded in 2017, has appointed Michael Fabbro to the CEO position. He previously led the North American business of New Zealand King Salmon Co., introducing its premium Ora King salmon to the U.S. restaurant industry and its Regal line of packaged smoked salmon to U.S. grocery stores. Fabbro succeeds Phil Gibson as CEO, the company said in a news release.

“We are fortunate to bring someone with Michael’s skills, vision and operational expertise to lead LocalCoho at a pivotal time in our business. We look forward to benefiting from his insights and leadership as we continue to evolve and execute our strategies,” said Robert Tobin, chairman of the LocalCoho board, where Fabbro will also serve. “On behalf of the entire LocalCoho board and organization, I want to thank Phil for his service and commitment to transforming LocalCoho over the last two critical years.”

LocalCoho also announced it was awarded a $500,000 grant from Empire State Development last month to support the commercialization of its facilities. LocalCoho uses land-based recirculated aquaculture systems technology to raise coho salmon indoors from egg to harvest. The technology optimizes resource use and minimizes impact on the environment and wildlife, the company says.

The company had its first salmon harvest at its Auburn facility in 2019, and began selling to the wholesale market this year. The company told The Citizen in 2020 the facility is a pilot for more across the country. The company aims to supply local markets given that 75% of the salmon consumed in the U.S. is imported, Fabbro said, and therefore costlier both financially and environmentally.

“It is very exciting to be at the beginning stages of salmon aquaculture in this country,” Fabbro said. “I look forward to working with our talented and passionate team to advance LocalCoho’s mission to build a local seafood company that provides sustainably-raised, premium salmon to American consumers.”

For more information about LocalCoho, visit localcoho.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0