LocalCoho, a salmon producer with a facility in Auburn's Technology Park, is bringing automation into its operation.

The company announced this week that it is the first commercial customer of Shinkei Systems, a technology start-up that uses robotics and machine learning to automate fish harvesting.

In a news release, the company said it shares Shinkei Systems’ mission to improve fish taste, texture and quality, increase efficiency and reduce waste. The company currently hand harvests its fish.

“There are the ethical reasons why we focus on good harvest practices and we’re always looking to further improve quality. The machine is taking it to a whole other level,” LocalCoho CEO Michael Fabbro said in a statement. “We’re already producing premium quality farmed salmon. This is a great way to be different and offer a truly superior fresh product.”

To achieve this, Shinkei has automated a traditional Japanese slaughter technique called Ike Jime that is revered by sushi chefs and seafood aficionados. In conventional harvesting the slaughter can lead to high levels of fish stress and subsequent poor flesh quality and shorter shelf life. Shinkei‘s process euthanizes the fish instantly using high pressure water jets at the back of the head. An additional water jet creates a tail cut to start exsanguination.

The result is better-tasting, longer-lasting fish because the quick and more humane kill prevents the release of lactic acid among other chemicals that deteriorate flesh quality, according to Shinkei founder Saif Khawaja, who likens Ike Jime to Kosher and Halal butchering.

LocalCoho plans to start using the machine this month and to sell the salmon via online retailer FreshDirect and elsewhere.

LocalCoho also said that the company is poised for growth. The company received significant funding in November 2022 from seafood industry veterans including Rodger May of Peter Pan Seafood, to increase harvest capacity and continue to improve husbandry practices. As part of the Shinkei partnership, it has exclusive use of the technology for Coho salmon production.