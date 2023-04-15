With an overall amount topping $100 million, the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education accepted a proposed 2023-24 budget ahead of the upcoming community vote.

Board members approved the spending plan during a meeting at Auburn High School Library Tuesday night. The recommended budget, which entails a 1.99% tax levy hike, is set to go before voters May 16, this year's statewide school board election and budget voting day.

Prior to the board's vote Tuesday, Lisa Green, Auburn's business official, spoke about highlights of the budget proposal. Slides in Green's budget presentation said the possible 1.99% tax levy increase is below the district's state-imposed 2.32% tax cap. The levy uptick would generate $681,925. She noted the total budget would be over $100 million for the first time, at $100,268,805. That represents a 11.1% jump over the current year. The district's foundation aid would also see a boost of 22.2%, or $8,070,261. Foundation aid is the most basic type of aid districts receive from the state.

The 2023-24 school year will be the last of a three-year endeavor from New York state to to lift school districts' foundation aid up to the amounts intended in the state formula for determining how much districts get.

Green's slides said the proposed 2023-24 budget includes one dean of students for Auburn Junior High School, an assistant public relations specialist and five STEM teachers, although Green previously said those would be five repurposed current classroom teachers. Two music teachers would also be included as a part of the planned revival of the district's fourth-grade instrumental music program, which was eliminated in 2011. Auburn also intends to use $2.5 million of its fund balance.

Salaries would go up 10.4% under the recommended spending plan, from $37,736,460 in the 2022-23 budget to $41,657,677 in the proposed 2023-24 numbers.

"A good portion of that is related to contractual increases from our bargaining units," Green said. She also noted that includes the aforementioned new positions and 13 spots that are currently paid for by grants but will be absorbed into the general fund for the 2023-24 year.

Equipment expenditures would experience a 36.5% year-to-year bump, from $283,197 in 2022-23 to $386,521 for 2023-24, Green continued. The district needs to replace the high school's walk-in cooler, with an expense of about $100,000.

The board later passed the proposed budget. A public hearing for the budget is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 9.

In other news

• Not after long after Green gave her presentation, the board approved her retirement.

The board approved the upcoming exit for Green, the district's longtime budget executive, as a part of the meeting's consent agenda. The agenda for Tuesday's meeting mentioned Green had 10 years of service. Her retirement is effective July 29. After the consent agenda vote, board president Ian Phillips praised Green's efforts and ability. Green herself then spoke.

"The public service, I've done for 30 years now, and it's really been my honor. Thank you all," she said, which was followed by applause from the board.