Auburn woman launches photography business

An Auburn woman has turned her talent for taking pictures of beautiful views into a business.

Last month, Celeste Johnson, 26, launched Johnson Photography. She offers business headshots, family and holiday portraits, graduation and wedding pictures, newborn and toddler sessions, and more.

Johnson told The Citizen she has enjoyed scenic photography since she was a child. She started the business after her husband, Matthew, suggested that she consider it.

"As a business owner and photographer, I am looking forward to booking sessions and making a difference in the lives of the people of our community," Johnson said.

"It's all about using your imagination and getting creative with your camera."

For more information about Johnson Photography, email johnsonphotographyauburnny@gmail.com or follow it on Instagram @johnson__photography21 or Facebook @JohnsonPhotographyAuburnNY.

