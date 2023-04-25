David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The City of Auburn Zoning Board of Appeals approved a variance Monday that will allow a new storage facility, located in a plaza on the west side of the city, to build four additional units in its parking lot.

The board voted unanimously to approve the variance for True Storage, developer of CubeSmart at 325-327 Genesee St., after discussing the business' statement of financial hardship and beautification plans — and despite the objections of a neighbor. Formerly a P&C grocery store, the storage facility shares the plaza with Simple Roast Coffee, Sakura Buffet, Family Dollar and other tenants.

"They've put a tremendous amount of effort into improving the property," board member Stephanie DeVito said before voting, "and it will generate more traffic that will support the other businesses."

The four outdoor units, totaling 84 lockers, will add 22,000 square feet of storage space to CubeSmart's current 38,000 square feet inside the former grocery store. Building the additional units required a variance because the property is zoned general commercial, under which self-storage is not a permitted use. True Storage, represented by local attorney Joseph Camardo, first appealed for the variance in October, but delays in providing the board with the business's financial hardship statement and the absence of board members from select meetings kept the appeal tabled until this month.

At first, board Chair Edward Darrow appeared skeptical that the financial hardship statement shows why True Storage needs the four units. As of March 20, he said, the facility only had an occupancy rate of 11.82%. However, Camardo noted that the facility just opened in the fall. Attorney Emile Bussiere, also representing True Storage and appearing via Zoom, added that the Auburn facility is on track to reach maximum occupancy within the developer's projection of about two and a half years. Though occupancy is "a little lower" than predicted, he said that since March 20 it has passed 16%.

What shows financial hardship, Camardo continued, is the business's projected income at 90% occupancy: a loss of $72, after servicing debt. True Storage has invested $3.3 million into purchasing the 47,000-square-foot building from CLS1 Properties in 2021 and renovating it. Bussiere said the additional units will cost $400,000 and provide over 50% more space, making them less debt-intensive.

Camardo also repeated True Storage's plans to build a wrought iron fence and plant trees around the new units, and his belief that the additional business at the facility will benefit neighbors.

"It's a great thing for the city. The assessment has gone up," he said. "People are going to buy more coffee at the stand, they're going to eat at the Chinese restaurant."

However, the owner of the rest of the plaza, Clinton Hill Auburn Town Center Equities, objected to the variance. It believes the units will "negatively impact" neighboring businesses, according to a letter read into the record by Corporation Counsel Nate Garland. The LLC's other concerns included reduced visibility for its tenants, less parking availability and the "vacuous energy" of the facility.

The board mostly dismissed the LLC's concerns, with Garland saying that the parking one "may betray a lack of familiarity with this parcel." Members subsequently voted 7-0 to approve the variance.