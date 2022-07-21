Auburn's historic Sunset Restaurant to be auctioned

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After more than half a year on the market, the historic Sunset Restaurant in Auburn is headed for the auction block.

The 8,200-square-foot restaurant and several of its contents will be auctioned at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the 93 N. Division St. property.

The restaurant is turnkey, auctioneer Dean Cummins told The Citizen. It consists of a large, completely furnished banquet room with tavern and dining seating, a separate formal dining room and a fully equipped commercial kitchen that can prepare food for more than 250 people. The property also has more than an acre of parking, with a lift for accessibility, and a 30-by-60-foot pole barn.

All restaurant equipment will be auctioned with the Sunset, Cummins said.

The separate contents to be auctioned include an 8-foot Tiffany & Co. grandfather clock made of cherry wood, with seven chimes. It has been appraised for $20,000, Cummins said. Also available will be a 13.5-foot early Adirondack canoe, a gilded beveled mirror, musical instruments and clocks by manufacturers that include Sessions, New Haven, Ingraham and William Gilbert companies.

The Sunset was listed for sale in January at a price of $850,000. The price was lowered to $500,000 by the time Cummins took over the listing. Whatever it sells for Aug. 1, he said, "It's gotta get sold."

"It's an estate, and the heirs want their proceeds," he said. "It's a beautiful facility with a tremendous amount of potential."

The Sunset closed after the passing of its longtime operator, Peter Sedor, in March 2020 at the age of 91. His parents opened the restaurant in 1933, and for decades it served as a popular site of luncheons, banquets and other special dining occasions. For some time Peter Sedor's wife, Mary Sedor, operated the restaurant after him, but she faced an immediate obstacle in COVID-19. She tried offering takeout only, as permitted by the state's pandemic guidance, but as Cummins said, "You can't run a real restaurant like that as a takeout deal."

For more information on the Sunset's auction, find the listing on auctionzip.com.