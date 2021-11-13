Aurelius-based diesel engine company sold

A diesel engine business that started decades ago in an Auburn garage and grew to include 330 people in five states is now part of a national company.

Jasper Holdings Inc. recently acquired D&W Diesel, a remanufacturer and distributor of diesel engine components that began in a rented one-bay garage in 1976 by Doug Wayne. Three years later his brother Dave joined him, and the siblings grew the business into a multi-state operation that employs 330 people.

Indiana-based Jasper, which has more than 2,300 employees in 50 locations around the country, intends to keep D&W an independently operating business. Greg Wrona, a 13-year D&W employee who most recently was serving as vice president, is now president of the D&W subsidiary. In addition, the Wayne brothers will continue to serve in leadership roles through the transition.

Wrona told The Citizen on Friday that the Waynes were looking to take a less active role in the business by finding a buyer who would keep D&W going and retain its workforce and facilities. The company's headquarters on Clark Street Road in Aurelius employs about 220 people, with the rest of its workforce spread among locations in Rochester, Albany, Buffalo in New York state, and in Worcester, Massachusetts; Cliffwood, New Jersey; and the major cities of Cleveland, Philadelphia and Denver.

"(The Waynes) felt this was the most responsible thing to do to ensure D&W's continuation," Wrona said, noting that Jasper has "the resources that can help us grow."

He also noted that for staff, an added bonus of becoming part of Jasper is an employee stock ownership plan that can provide additional retirement funds.

In addition to its own diesel engine products and services, Jasper's business lines include gas engines, transmissions, differentials, rear axle assemblies, air and fuel components, marine engines, sterndrives, performance engines, and electric motors.

“We are honored to add D&W to our Jasper Holdings, Inc. brands as they are well respected throughout the industry,” Jasper Holdings Inc. CEO Doug Bawel said in a press release. “Doug Wayne and Dave Wayne will continue to be involved, which is great.”

“We have known the Waynes for many years as a supplier and innovator in the industry,” said Jasper President Zach Bawel. “To have them and their Associates join our Jasper Holdings, Inc. family of companies is great for their Associates, and great for us."

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net.

