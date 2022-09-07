Banker joins Tompkins Community's Auburn branch

In a news release, the bank said that Melendez, based out of the Auburn branch, brings 18 years of experience to his new role and formerly worked with Solvay Bank. Additionally, he is a notary of public and holds a dual degree in telecommunications and communications with a minor in finance. He resides in Syracuse with his daughter and is an active member of his community, serving on the Cayuga County Board of Literacy, as a trainer and educator for Home HeadQuarters of Syracuse, and Cayuga County Chairman of Ambassadors Council for the Chamber of Commerce. He has formerly served as the president of the Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity.