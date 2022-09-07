Banker joins Tompkins Community's Auburn branch

Tompkins Community Bank announced this week that Felix Melendez and Chris Kelly have joined its residential mortgage lending team as residential mortgage originators, expanding access to mortgage origination services in the Syracuse and Auburn markets.
In their roles, Melendez and Kelly will help prospective borrowers obtain a mortgage that fits their needs by collecting financial information, evaluating creditworthiness, conducting client interviews, guiding mortgage loan options, preparing and submitting mortgage loan applications, and ensuring data aligns with Tompkins’ requirements.
In a news release, the bank said that Melendez, based out of the Auburn branch, brings 18 years of experience to his new role and formerly worked with Solvay Bank. Additionally, he is a notary of public and holds a dual degree in telecommunications and communications with a minor in finance. He resides in Syracuse with his daughter and is an active member of his community, serving on the Cayuga County Board of Literacy, as a trainer and educator for Home HeadQuarters of Syracuse, and Cayuga County Chairman of Ambassadors Council for the Chamber of Commerce. He has formerly served as the president of the Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity.
“Felix and Chris are wonderful additions to our Residential Mortgage Department," Stacy Merrill, VP and residential lending manager, said in a statement. "I am confident their skillsets and experience will enable us to continue providing great service to our community. We look forward to demonstrating our commitment to providing homeownership solutions to local families in the greater Syracuse and Auburn areas.”