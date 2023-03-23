David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The new era of Thirsty Pug Craft Beer in Auburn started, appropriately enough, over some cold ones.

It was last summer. Mike Sigona, after owning and operating the Thirsty Pug for eight years, had announced he was selling the bottle shop, taproom and kitchen at 131 Genesee St.

The announcement got the attention of Sigona's regulars, who worried they'd lose the city's most diverse selection of craft beers from other breweries on draft. Among them was Amanda Bingham. At Tinkers Guild's Beer Club, she and other regulars began telling a new friend, Seth Stucker, what would be lost if Sigona didn't find a buyer.

"We wanted the Pug to have a future," she told The Citizen. "We very much want to carry on Mike's legacy."

That "bar banter," as Bingham called it, would lead to a big purchase. In January, Stucker bought the Thirsty Pug from Sigona — and hired Bingham to be its new bar manager. Almost three months after Sigona served his last customer at the signature bowling lane bar he built, she served her first one there at its soft reopening on Monday.

Along with carrying on Sigona's legacy by continuing to serve 13 taps of craft beer, however, Stucker and Bingham are making the Thirsty Pug their own.

Soon, the business will begin hosting weekly events like trivia and movie nights, themed parties and possibly open mic and comedy nights. Bingham, who said she has more than a decade of experience managing bars and restaurants, believes the events will be welcome in downtown Auburn after the lonely years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Auburn's a small town, and there's one thing I've observed in the past few years and that's that people want something to do," she said. "They want (a) reason to be social."

Food, meanwhile, will be finalized once the Thirsty Pug makes its grand opening. The menu will include mozzarella sticks, homemade chips, chicken wings and paninis. Available in addition to craft beer will be cider, wine curated by Underground Bottle Shop in Auburn, and fruit-infused water, lemonade and iced tea as nonalcoholic options.

"We want the Pug to be a place where anyone can come in, beer fan or not, and find something to please their palate," Bingham said.

Vibrant new lettering on Thirsty Pug's black draft boards lists the beers on tap, which currently range from Steuben Brewing Co.'s Local Liquid pilsner to Maine Beer Co.'s Lunch IPA. The lettering is one of a few cosmetic changes at the business, along with a subtly new paint job and other décor. Seating has been added where Sigona's shelves were located, as the only beer available to go will be Crowlers (32-ounce cans) of what's on tap. Still, Bingham expects the loyalty of the local craft beer community to help the Thirsty Pug succeed in its new era.

"We want to revive the social aspect and give people a place to come," she said. "Have fun, just be themselves and enjoy a delicious brew and awesome atmosphere."

If you go WHAT: Thirsty Pug Craft Beer WHEN: Open 3 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 2 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays WHERE: 131 Genesee St., Auburn INFO: Visit facebook.com/thirstypug or call (315) 200-2110

Gallery: Thirsty Pug Craft Beer reopens in downtown Auburn