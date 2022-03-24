Barreling forward: Liquor store opens in Sennett plaza

Partners Joe Plis and Sara Scollan were planning to open a business in the Auburn area when COVID-19 began. The pandemic took away those plans, but also gave them a new one.

Plis, who owns the Belvedere Lounge on State Street, and Scollan, who owns Crazy Beautiful Co. downtown, didn't want to double down on the bar or salon businesses. Each took a hit in customer traffic due to the pandemic, though they're now beginning to get back to normal, they told The Citizen. Likewise, Plis and Scollan's original plan to open a wedding venue looked just as unpromising.

So the partners looked at the businesses that were deemed essential by the government, and doing well during the pandemic. That's what led them to open Sennett Still & Barrel last week.

"We didn't have grocery store money," Plis said with a laugh, "so we ended up going with the liquor store idea."

The store is located in the former Moran, Moran & Dauphin Insurance building in Grant Avenue Plaza, which Plis and Scollan gutted and rebuilt beginning in September. They credited local businesses, politicians and the Cayuga County Office of Tourism with helping them launch the business, and particularly with securing their liquor license from the state Liquor Authority.

One business that helped Sennett Still & Barrel is Harridan Vodka. Owner Bridgette Taylor, who manufactures the spirit in Ovid, wrote a letter in support of the new business. In turn, it will be the first liquor store in the area to carry Harridan. The vodka is one of many spirits from women-owned craft beverage producers Plis and Scollan plan to spotlight at their store, she said.

If you go WHAT: Sennett Still & Barrel WHEN: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 6 p.m. Sundays WHERE: Grant Avenue Plaza, 354 Grant Ave., Sennett INFO: Call (315) 916-2899, visit facebook.com/sennettstillandbarrel or email sennettstillandbarrel@gmail.com

"We tried to set a very different vibe here than most liquor stores, and I think we're going to have different products you won't really see in other places," she aid. "A lot are women-owned."

In addition to different products, Plis and Scollan want their store to feel different for customers. They avoid the stacks of boxes that crowd the aisles of most liquor stores, Plis said, so everything is easier to find. They're also proud of the epoxy floor and the custom hexagonal bar in the middle of the store that hosts educational tastings on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.

Some tastings will be educational for customers, Plis said, but he and Scollan want to learn from them as well. They regularly ask customers which products they'd like to see in the store, and Scollan monitors social media for drink trends. Meanwhile, she and Plis hope to capture more casual business from the traffic on Grant Avenue, including customers of neighbor Simple Roast Coffee Co.

Business website sennettstillandbarrel.com is coming soon, Scollan said, and will offer curbside pickup.

"Everyone that comes in seems to be very impressed," she said. "We're really going to try to make it super convenient for them."

Gallery: Inside the new Sennett Still & Barrel

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

