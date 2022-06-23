Bikes on the bay: 14-year-old starts business in Fair Haven

When Madison Leszczynski saw water bikes for the first time, the wheels soon began turning.

Now, the 14-year-old is the owner and operator of Fair Haven Water Bikes, which as of Memorial Day rents the recreational vehicles for use on Little Sodus Bay.

Madison, who will begin high school at Red Creek this fall, told The Citizen she first saw water bikes two years ago on a boat in the Buffalo area. Her father, Mike, pointed them out to her.

Thinking the bikes would make a great addition to Fair Haven, Madison began planning her first business. Mike, who owned a small business in Oswego for about 20 years and now works in commercial development, encouraged his daughter's entrepreneurial drive. But the business was entirely her idea, said Madison's mother, Jamie.

"I learned a lot from my dad about starting the business and not giving up," Madison said. "All the things that will make what I want to happen, happen."

Water bikes mount a seat, handlebars and pedals atop two kayak-like floatation devices, allowing users to cycle across the surface of water at speeds up to 10 mph. Fair Haven Water Bikes currently has four of them available to rent in increments of 90 minutes, half-days and full days. Madison said she'd like to add more bikes, and possibly a double bike, as her business gains momentum.

For now, though, she's focused on her first season in operation, which is just beginning as summer residents and tourists arrive in Fair Haven. She was also only recently able to begin running the business full-time due to school ending. But she did a lot with her limited time, and spent all of last summer testing bikes and planning.

As she did that, Madison reached out to several Fair Haven businesses about creating water bike stops, which are now available at Turtle Cove Resort & Marina, Little Sodus Inn, Colloca Estate Winery and Pleasant Beach Hotel. Renters are encouraged to use them to grab food and beverages, and explore the village. However, they should stick to the bay area, she said, and avoid Lake Ontario.

Jamie said she and her husband are happy to see the community help a young entrepreneur.

"The community has really embraced Madison and this concept," she said. "Everyone really wants her to succeed because they realize the potential this has to draw people into the community."

