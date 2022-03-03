Broadband access concerns lodged by upstate NY lawmakers

ALBANY — With many upstate communities clamoring for broadband services, lawmakers have been sounding off on a tax only hitting installers who don't participate in a state program subsidizing high-speed digital connections.

"It only hurts the smaller businesses that are trying to get broadband out into our rural areas and our impoverished communities," Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, told the president of Empire State Development program, Hope Knight, at a budget hearing last month.

Jones and others called for an abolition of tax on projects that need right of way access, arguing it has stunted efforts to increase access to broadband.

"It's one of the most ridiculous taxes I've ever seen shoved into a budget," said Jones. He noted the tax brought some $8 million in revenue to the state last year.

The importance of broadband access has been underscored by heightened reliance on distance learning, the growing shift to telecommuting and the expansion of telemedicine.

Getting businesses and homes connected to broadband is also seen as a way to attract employers to rural areas and cushion the upstate region from a worrisome pattern of outmigration of its population and shrinking public school enrollments.

The tax in question was tucked into the state's 2019 state budget by then Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Current Gov. Kathy Hochul was then serving as Cuomo's lieutenant governor.

Hochul appointed Knight to take over Empire State Development late last year.

Cuomo, in 2015, had vowed all regions of the state would have broadband access by the end of 2018. But that goal was never achieved.

And it remains unclear exactly how many New York households still lack access to broadband.

The state Public Service Commission has slated a series of online public hearings on broadband access and affordability that wrap up Thursday, March 3, with sessions scheduled for 1 and 6 p.m.. Information about how to participate in those forums can be obtained from this state web page: https://www3.dps.ny.gov/pscweb/WebFileRoom.nsf/ArticlesByCategory/A1494BD717AED2E5852587EB00574CC9/$File/pr22016.pdf?OpenElement

Knight, in an exchange with state Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, acknowledged the broadband companies that are participating in the state's digital buildout program are exempt from all state fees when they undertake projects.

"We understand that it's very expensive to deploy rural programs," she said.

But as for the companies that are now required to pay the tax because their work is outside the state program, Knight told the senator, "We can take a look at that and come back to you."

"We have not done an analysis with respect to barriers created by the fee," she said.

Assemblyman Al Stirpe, D-Onondage County, summed up the frustrations of several lawmakers who have complained about the sluggish efforts of the state to end broadband gaps in many regions of New York.

Stirpe said some broadband companies that have benefited from state incentives have "skirted around" their commitments and focused on connecting only the territories that were "the most profitable" for them.

The proposed state budget calls for a $1.4 billion investment in an initiative dubbed "ConnectALL," though all but $300 million of that sum is from the federal government.

"This statewide initiative includes capital investments, regulatory reforms, and digital access programs to encourage new and more affordable broadband connections." Knight said.

Stirpe suggested the state consider fostering municipal and cooperative broadband programs, suggesting they could offer "affordable" alternatives to services run by for-profit companies.

Knight responded: "We are looking at providing planning dollars for municipalities because we know that local challenges need local solutions. And so, to your point about municipalities providing broadband, that's certainly one of those ideas that we would like to have pursued."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0