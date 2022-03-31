Built for this: Auburnian starts historic preservation firm

Not long after Andrew Roblee moved to Auburn when he was 12, he started exploring the city's empty buildings.

They were different from newer buildings, he noticed. And when he saw a kitchen, for instance, a kitchen that was set up like no kitchen is set up now, he wondered about the people who used it.

"I was constantly asking myself questions about the way people used to live," he told The Citizen on Wednesday. "There's just something about that physical, built environment that connects us to people who are gone and we can't communicate with anymore. We communicate with them through that three-dimensional world, that built environment."

Those teenage explorations were the foundation for Roblee Historic Preservation, which he launched last month. The firm's services include building pathology, National Historic Register and landmark nominations, grant writing and more. Roblee is offering those services within a 300-mile radius of Syracuse, spanning Cleveland to Boston, though he's ready to make exceptions.

While his youth gave him the passion for the field, the years since gave Roblee the preparation to stand out in it. He spent the first 10 years of his career in building trades, he said, starting as a "lowly drywall hanger" for John Prishvalko of Apex Drywall. He later worked as a carpenter for Bouley Associates and facilities manager for the historic Seward House Museum.

"My firm can offer a true understanding of construction and building materials," he said, thanking Pirshvalko, Charles Bouley and Seward House Executive Director Billye Chabot for their tutelage.

"I know what goes into actually completing a project on a historic building," he continued. "I think I have a special knowledge and value in that area, and I'm hoping to exploit that."

Roblee left the Seward House to enroll in the master's program for historic preservation planning at Cornell University. He then became a project architectural historian for Environmental Design & Research in Syracuse. Much of his work there involved regulatory permitting for renewable energy projects, like offshore wind farms, that consisted of thousands of properties.

At his new firm, Roblee will draw from that experience as much as he draws from his years laying drywall. But those projects are what led him to launch the firm, as he wanted more hands-on work.

What also led Roblee to launch the firm was increasing requests over the last few years to lend his expertise to local side jobs, like the house at 11 Seminary St. in Auburn. He compiled a history of the house, which was built to be the home of Dr. Ezra Abel Huntington of Auburn Theological Seminary, and wrote its nomination for the state and National Register of Historic Places.

Roblee will continue work like that with his firm. It's just him for now, but he said he hopes to expand and hire staff in the future. The firm's current projects include 123-125 Genesee St. in downtown Auburn, where Roblee is helping property owner Brian Muldrow pursue historic rehabilitation tax credits. The building, which houses Muldrow's Cayuga Drug & Alcohol Testing business and Sugarman Law Firm, was once the site of a photography business dating back to the 19th century. Roblee said its infrastructure, including a dark room and studio, is still intact.

Labor was cheap and materials were expensive when buildings like that were raised, Roblee said, but the opposite is true today. It's also more environmentally friendly to maintain old buildings than to landfill them in favor of new ones. Those are some of the reasons, along with the emotional connection to buildings he first experienced as a teen in Auburn, that he wants to preserve them.

"From a quality standpoint, historic buildings are built so much better than anything today," he said. "There are so many reasons our historic buildings are important."

To learn more For more information about Roblee Historic Preservation, visit robleehp.com.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

