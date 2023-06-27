UNION SPRINGS — Farmers, manufacturers and scientists from around the globe recently gathered at a Union Springs dairy farm to observe New York state’s first cow manure biochar production, an effort to make fertilizers that heavily enrich soils without the drawbacks of traditional manure use.

“Just look at all the people here,” said Doug Young, co-founder of Spruce Haven Farm, who patiently fielded questions from more than 100 guests on Friday morning. “I’m thankful they decided to come. A woman from a country in Africa thanked me and said it was a real honor to be here.”

Spruce Haven, home to 2,000 Holstein dairy cows and heifers, has also been a proving ground for sustainable technologies.

“This system results in a 90 to 95 percent volume reduction of manure,” said Jeff Hallowell, founder and CEO of Biomass Controls, a corporation that has pioneered development and use of environmentally friendly innovations. “It also provides the permanence of introducing carbon to the soil, which is excellent for the soil.”

The biochar process separates liquids from solids in the raw material, then heats the solids at very high temperatures – creating a black, pebble-like substance called biochar.

Farmers typically have to store manure for use as fertilizer, which takes up a great deal of space and can also result in release of carbon to the air. Used in fields directly as fertilizer, the biochar – as explained by Hallowell – keeps carbon in the soil where it can benefit plants rather than contribute to the earth’s greenhouse effect.

Methane gas captured is also an environmentally friendly heat source, he added, which can be integrated into other farm operations.

Friday's event was part of a two-day program offered through the auspices of Cornell University called Biochar Field Days, included presentations from the USDA and the American Farmland Trust.

Manure biochar Dustin Young discusses manure biochar technology with Kofi Debrah of Kenya at Spruce Haven Farms in Union Springs on Friday.

According to organizers and attendees, there would be no danger of raw material shortages for creating biochar.

“There are 4.6 million cows in the U.S.,” said Dustin Young, son of Doug Young, with whom he operates the farm, along with his brother Luke and another partner.

Dustin Young noted that the technology can have important local impacts. “This will be an effective way to sequester carbon and keep phosphorous out of the Finger Lakes,” he said.

The farm’s focus on sustainability and being kind to the environment wherever possible, he said, are among chief reasons that he chose staying in the family business. Like his father, Dustin answered questions from various visitors after a short, formal presentation was made by Hallowell and others.

Kofi Debran, an attendee who traveled to New York State from Ghana, and Jules Giuliano, who traveled from Atlanta, peppered Dustin with questions about the system.

“I love it,” Giuliano said, employing an interjection seldom heard during discussions of manure. “It is beautiful.”

Peter and Mandy Kjelle, natives of Denmark who operate plantations growing coconuts pineapple and citrus in Belize, said time spent at the farm was valuable for them.

“We would like to see how we can apply this technology to our operation,” Peter said.

One point frequently discussed was how biochar changes the practice of manure spreading. Currently, scientists at the event said, many farmers spread manure when their storage space for it becomes scarce. That can lead to overapplications and resulting pollution of water and other harmful results. Because the biochar is so compact, they explained, storage no longer becomes a problem, and the farmers can use the fertilizer when they see fit rather than when storage circumstances dictate.

Kathleen Draper, board chair of the International Biochar Initiative, nodded approvingly while observing the enthusiasm for the project displayed by visitors.

“It gives me hope,” she said. “Hope that there are practical available solutions to mitigate climate change and to address food security.”

Hallowell, an early supporter of modern biochar uses and its potential for application to manure, said the event demonstrated hope for the future.

“It’s the right thing to do,” he said of continuing development and research. “It is events like this where you can see how other people get excited it about it, that give you the energy to go on.”