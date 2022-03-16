Business leaders in upstate New York optimistic about economic recovery

While they still note a variety of concerns, many business leaders in New York state say they are emerging from the coronavirus pandemic stronger than before and are actively looking to hire more workers.

According to the 15th annual Upstate New York Business Leader Survey from Siena College Research Institute, 29% of upstate CEOs say that business conditions have improved recently, up from only 9% last year and 17% two years ago. Looking forward through the balance of 2022, 60% expect conditions to stay the same or improve up from 57% for the last two years. One third, 32%, say they are emerging from the pandemic stronger and well positioned to be successful while 53% say they are in a position similar to where they were before the virus hit.

The survey, sponsored by the Business Council of New York State, found that 47%, up from 34% last year, predict increasing revenues in 2022 while 34%, up from 25%, anticipate growing profits in the year ahead. Forty-four percent plan to increase the size of their workforce, up from 27% a year ago while only 5% intend to downsize compared to 10% a year ago.

“Our index of business leader sentiment, a measure that considers both current and future assessments of CEOs is up to 94.4 from last year’s 68.7 and 2019’s 75.3,” Siena College Research Institute Director Don Levy said in a news release. “CEOs display signs of recovery but still fall short of a score of 100 which indicates equal levels of optimism and pessimism. In other words, the road to recovery stretches out for quite a ways.”

Leading a long list of challenges, 70% of CEOs name rising supplier costs and 88% say price increases from suppliers has been either a somewhat or significant problem during the pandemic. At the same time, 78% say that they are having difficulty recruiting to fill open positions and 36% say retaining employees has been difficult for them. Of those, nearly 90% have increased wages in order to attract or retain employees.

“Surveys were conducted before the war started in Ukraine. It’s fair to assume that the 47% that expressed concern over energy prices and the 20% citing global political instability would be higher today. Again this year, confidence in both state and federal government support for business is low,” Levy said.

“On the one hand, CEOs are becoming more confident and many expect 2022 to simply be a better year as the pandemic’s effects abate. But on the other hand, they face a bumpy road of challenges including inflation fueled by increasing costs and the simultaneous need to raise wages. And 36%, the highest we’ve ever seen, plan to increase their prices this year."

Seventy-six percent say that supply chain disruptions have affected their business either some (34%) or a great deal (42%). Supply chain problems during the pandemic have included: orders not arriving on time, goods not being available, and receiving inferior quality goods or services.

Fifty-four percent do say that clients or customers being unwilling to accept price increases during the pandemic has not been a significant problem and 32% say that the pandemic created new profitable opportunities for their business.

“Despite lessening negative impacts of the pandemic, CEOs across upstate can’t wait to put this disease and the vast majority of its effects behind us. A third say that they are emerging stronger, about half are dusting themselves off and are ready to do business but unfortunately, about one of seven admit that it has exacted a terrible toll on their business,” Levy said.

