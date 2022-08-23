Butter sculpture unveiled for 2022 New York State Fair

The 2022 butter sculpture at the New York State Fair celebrates the 50th anniversary of the landmark Title IX law and connects it to dairy.

The American Dairy Association North East unveiled this year's sculpture on Tuesday, a day ahead of the start of this year's fair, which runs through Sept. 5.

The sculpture, titled "Refuel Her Greatness," "spotlights female athletes and how today’s athletes refuel with chocolate milk!" the association said on its website.

This is the 54th version of the sculpture, which is currently sponsored by Wegmans. Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton created it over the past 10 days.

The butter comes from Batavia-based producer O-AT-KA Milk Products. The butter used for the sculpture is out of specification for retail sale for a variety of reasons, "so American Dairy Association North East works with the sculptors to put it to good use by creating a beautiful piece of art that thousands enjoy," the assocation said.

"Even after the Fair, the butter doesn’t go to waste. Instead, it will be sent to Noblehurst Farms, a dairy farm in Pavilion, where it will be recycled into renewable energy in a digester along with other food waste."