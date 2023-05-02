David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A Colorado company has canceled its plans to build a cannabis production facility in Auburn that would have created about 100 jobs, citing "painful delays" in the launch of New York's legal industry.

Peter Marcus, vice president of communications for Terrapin, told The Citizen on Monday that those delays have made it "impossible" to move forward with the facility. Announced in October 2021, it would have been located in the Technology Park in the northwest corner of the city, cost $20 million to $30 million to build, and grown and processed cannabis into products like vapes, joints and salves.

Marcus also cited the lawsuits that have delayed the issuing of dispensary licenses in several regions of the state, including central New York. The region's first dispensary license was issued last month — two years after the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act that legalized the substance statewide. Dispensary licenses are currently available to "justice-involved" applicants only.

"Terrapin was very hopeful the New York cannabis market would be an exciting opportunity in one of the most dynamic markets in the country," Marcus said in an email. "Unfortunately, we have watched implementation of the program crippled by painful delays and lawsuits. Ultimately, cannabis retail has not launched adequately to justify entering the market with a production facility at this time."

Conversely, Marcus praised Auburn and Cayuga County officials for being "incredible to work with." He said Terrapin was excited to partner with them to develop the local workforce and support the efforts of local nonprofits in areas like the opioid epidemic, sustainability, beautification, poverty and diversity, equity and inclusion. The company will update the community if its plans change, Marcus added.

Auburn City Councilor Jimmy Giannettino hopes that will be the case. The company's decision is "disappointing," he told The Citizen, and "indicative of the dysfunction in Albany" in launching the state's projected $4 billion legal cannabis industry. Giannettino, who is also a member of the Auburn Industrial Development Authority, said Terrapin broke the news to local officials last week. The authority approved a letter of intent from the company to buy a 12-acre lot in Technology Park in October 2021, but the purchase never took place due to the state's delays. The property remains owned by the city.

Giannettino thanked Terrapin for promptly informing local officials of its decision, which will allow the city to market the property to other businesses. Interest in the limited amount of industrial-zoned property in Auburn has been increasing lately, the councilor said, likely because of semiconductor company Micron's plans to build a $100 billion chip manufacturing facility in Onondaga County.

Still, the cancellation of the Terrapin facility is an example of the damage being done by the delayed launch of the state's legal cannabis industry — and not even the first example that has been felt locally. Unlicensed dispensaries like I'm Stuck in Auburn and Aurelius have been "a drain on local resources," Giannettino said, as the city waits for the state to strengthen penalties against them.

"New York isn't the first state to go through this. (Sixteen) other states have gone through it," he said. "You'd think New York would look and see what others have done, and learn from their mistakes."