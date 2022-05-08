Cannabis queue: Farms, entrepreneurs in Cayuga County area await industry's launch

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

On March 31, 2021, recreational cannabis became legal in the state of New York. Immediately, people 21 and older could possess up to 3 ounces of the substance, and use it in public or in private.

But cultivating and selling cannabis didn't become legal quite so immediately. For the most part they're still not, more than a year after the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act. The first non-medical cultivator licenses weren't issued by the new Office of Cannabis Management until last month, and legal retail sales aren't projected to begin until fall at the earliest.

That's partly because the state took six months to appoint the leaders of the office and the Cannabis Control Board. But it's also partly because of New York's approach to creating what, with projections around $4 billion, will be the second biggest cannabis industry in the country. Prioritizing social and economic equity, the state plans to grant 50% of the industry's licenses to applicants disproportionately affected by the war on drugs, as well as minority- and women-owned businesses, distressed farmers and service-disabled veterans, said the board's chair, Tremaine Wright.

"We are moving full speed ahead with establishing an inclusive cannabis industry that operates safely, promotes public health, and repairs the harms of the past," Wright said at an October meeting.

For farmers and entrepreneurs in the Cayuga County area who want to be part of the state's cannabis industry, however, "full speed ahead" feels more like "hurry up and wait." Several who recently spoke with The Citizen, while supportive of the state's priority on social and economic equity, nevertheless find themselves unable to do much more than make plans for now.

Those plans have to be fluid, too, as the state continues to create the industry. For instance, Colorado-based Terrapin is reevaluating its plans to build a cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Auburn's Technology Park after New York issued its first cultivation licenses to hemp farmers. That "complicated" the company's plans, Director of Communications Peter Marcus told The Citizen, so now Terrapin is deciding whether to focus solely on processing in Auburn. The company won't know for sure, he said, until the state releases its final licensing regulations.

Likewise, farmers and entrepreneurs in the Cayuga County area won't know how exactly they can fit into New York's cannabis industry until those regulations are released.

Some of them know where they can fit now that the deadline has passed for municipalities to "opt out" of dispensaries and consumption sites. Those businesses will be able to open in 10 of the county's 33 municipalities, including the city of Auburn. Just outside the county, the only municipality to "opt in" is the town of Skaneateles, which will prohibit consumption sites but not dispensaries.

As the rest of the state's cannabis industry falls into place, here are some of the local people hoping, and waiting, to be part of it.

'Our last breath'

Samir Mahadin is ahead of most people who want to be part of New York's cannabis industry, and even he's not sure what his business will look like in a year or two.

Mahadin is the owner of Breathing Web Farms in Borodino, which in April was one of the 52 hemp farms issued provisional cultivation licenses by the state.

The license will limit Mahadin to growing either 1 acre of flowering canopy outdoors or 25,000 square feet in a greenhouse using no more than 20 artificial lights. Alternatively, his farm is allowed a combined 30,000 square feet of outdoor and greenhouse cultivation, so long as the greenhouse canopy is less than 25,000 square feet. The license is good for two years.

Breathing Web will begin growing its first season of cannabis in June at a site in Cortland County, Mahadin told The Citizen, as the license also allows. After that, though, his business is up in the air.

"There's no way to know how this year is going to shake out," he said. "No one's going to be growing massive amounts this year."

Within those two years, Mahadin will have to apply for a permanent license if he wants to continue to grow cannabis. Processing and distribution licenses are options as well. Other licenses, like dispensaries and consumption sites, would be unavailable to him as a cultivator due to the state's interest in preventing vertical integration of the industry. Regardless, Mahadin is focused on just growing cannabis for now. Not only does he not know how his farm is going to fare this year, he doesn't know what the final regulations for the state's licenses are.

Still, Mahadin is grateful for the provisional license for the same reason he has to grow cannabis off-site this season: Breathing Web was "on our last breath," he said.

No wait necessary Though most entities in the Cayuga County area must wait until they're licensed by the state to enter its cannabis industry, there is one exception: the Cayuga Nation. Due to its tribal sovereignty, the nation has already begun selling untaxed cannabis products at its Lakeside Trading businesses in Union Springs and Seneca Falls. The nation has also announced plans to begin growing cannabis at a 15,000-square-foot facility in Seneca Falls, with construction beginning this year. The state Office of Cannabis Management has affirmed that the nation, and other Indian groups in New York, can legally sell cannabis on federally recognized tribal land.

Founded in 2019, the certified organic and regenerative hemp farm overlooking Skaneateles Lake specialized in CBD until the national market experienced a "complete collapse," he continued. Mahadin pressed forward with vegetables and livestock, but Breathing Web still couldn't support itself. He sold about half of his land, and the house there, to cover his losses.

Meanwhile, as the possibility of New York legalizing recreational cannabis became more and more real, Mahadin kept growing hemp. He's glad he did, because that's how he got his provisional license.

"My thought was, I'll keep that relationship with the state as a compliant hemp farmer. So in the event anything happens, they know I'm someone who follows the rules," he said.

Mahadin credited the state for passing the law, and for its efforts toward social and economic equity. But he expressed concern about the law's tax rates, which will be based on the amount of THC in the cannabis. Per milligram, flower will be taxed at 5/10 of 1 cent, concentrate at 8/10 of 1 cent and edibles at 3 cents. Cannabis sales will also be taxed at 13%, with 9% going to the state, 3% going to the municipality and 1% going to the county. Those rates, among the highest in the country, could chase small businesses like Breathing Web out of the industry, Mahadin said.

As the state brings that industry to life, he hopes officials can hear concerns like his.

"It's a process," he said. "Everyone's got to work together."

'A big leap of faith'

The Office of Cannabis Management announced the second wave of provisional cultivator licenses on Thursday, and making the list was Tap Root Fields in Skaneateles.

That was welcome news to Joshua Allyn, who founded the 30-acre certified organic and regenerative hemp farm in 2019.

The great-grandson of Welch Allyn (now Hill-Rom) founder William Allyn, Joshua told The Citizen that cannabis has been "a big part of my life for a long time."

"I see a lot of value in it," he said. "We're really excited for New York, it's about time. We're lucky to be in the position we are currently."

Tap Root's first cannabis crop should be ready for harvest around the end of September, Allyn said. Much of it will be made into distillate for products like beverages and gummies. But Allyn doesn't know whether the state's cannabis market is on the same schedule, and that concerns him. Flower, which Tap Root will also produce, should be as fresh as possible, he said. So he's worried his could sit on shelves. He knows the idea behind the provisional licenses is having an ample supply of products to sell when the market launches, but that's only so comforting.

"It's a big leap of faith for us. We hope to be in the market early, before the big players come in," he said. "Terrapin is a big operation. We're going to have a hard time competing with them."

As part of its provisional license, Tap Root has 60 days to present the state with a plan for security and other protocols of its cannabis operation, Allyn said. He's spent "a small fortune" building greenhouses and barns for long-term cultivation, particularly through winter, but they'll have to wait until the farm obtains its permanent licensing. For now, it will grow its allotted outdoor acre.

Until the state releases its regulations, Allyn isn't sure which permanent licenses he'll apply for.

Currently, Tap Root uses Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in LaFayette to process CBD distillate, and NOWAVE in Rochester to turn that distillate into gummies and other products. Allyn would like to continue working with Beak & Skiff on a cannabis beverage line, but he'd also like to make products at his farm. That would require cultivation, processing and likely distribution licenses.

Another possibility, however, is a microbusiness license. With that, Tap Root could grow, process and even sell or serve cannabis products on a limited, "farm-to-table" scale.

"We'd like to share that experience with people and educate them why what we're doing is important, not just for cannabis but regenerative agriculture, stewarding the land," he said.

Education is part of the provisional license as well. Though Allyn doesn't have specifics yet, the state expects those growing cannabis to mentor other farmers who want to enter the industry, he said. That'll mean teaching them about the infrastructure required to grow it in central New York, where the climate is volatile and crops, as a result, are even more vulnerable to damage and disease. Regenerative agriculture, which is built on biodiversity, offers advantages, Allyn said. Not only is it more sustainable, but its products, including cannabis, taste better and cleaner.

Mentoring farmers will also mean teaching them about the rigorous safety testing the state's cannabis industry requires, which Tap Root is working with a third party to perform. Allyn is among the voices advocating for a testing requirement for members of the cannabis "legacy market" looking to join the new legal one, a transition the state is trying to encourage.

That's one of the problems New York has to solve if it wants to maximize what Allyn believes is an opportunity to become the best cannabis industry of any state. Providing economic support to those who don't have the means to participate in the industry would be another welcome policy, he said. He wants everyone to succeed, if only because farmers will be the first to suffer if it fails.

"The farmers carry a lot of the risk. They can either win or die by that," he said. "But one of the best things farmers have is the ingenuity to solve problems."

'This opens the door'

The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act will also allow state residents to grow their own cannabis. They can grow six plants, three mature and three immature, with a maximum of 12 per home.

Like retail sales and other facets of the industry, home cultivation does not yet have a start date from the state. But one Auburn entrepreneur is already helping customers get set up.

Home hydroponic setups are one part of Dirtyburndelivery, a business started last July by Michael, a web developer in Auburn who asked The Citizen not to publish his last name. The setups are 4-by-4 feet, he said, and because they don't involve cannabis itself, they're perfectly legal. He provides consulting as well, and once licensing begins he'll include plant clones with his setups.

The other, bigger part of Dirtyburndelivery is a nonprofit, open-source app that connects suppliers of cannabis with consumers. Inspired by his experience helping a relative acquire cannabis for medical purposes, Michael created the database-like app to connect patients in the Auburn area with other caregivers. He described it as a social network for the local cannabis industry.

Coverage: Cayuga County area prepares for legal cannabis As municipalities in the Cayuga County area decide whether to "opt out" of marijuana sales and consumption sites in response to New York state…

"Basically it's a delivery system," he said. "If patients don't know how to connect with someone with a specific strain for what they're being treated for, this opens the door."

The app, which takes its name from a lesser-used handle for its home city, has a couple hundred users. Few post publicly, Michael said, as most interactions take place through private messaging. Located at dirtyburndelivery.com, the app is only available to users 21 and older. Posters this week ranged in location from Auburn to Seneca Falls, Ithaca and Oswego.

Michael has a van for his own deliveries of hydroponic setups, but when licensing begins, he'd like to add more. He'd also like to open a commercial location and possibly a warehouse for cultivation. Delivery is one of the state's licenses, and through it, businesses of up to 25 people a week can bring cannabis to customers. Licensed deliverers cannot have an interest in any other licenses.

For now, Michael has been spending more time developing the app. As he does, and as the recreational cannabis industry emerges, he hopes to use Dirtyburndelivery to educate.

"The more people get involved, the more people realize (cannabis) is not necessarily a bad thing. It just needs to be monitored," he said. "Education needs to be part of the programming."

'A means of health and wellness'

Michael Richards likes cannabis, particularly for health purposes. But not the way it tastes.

The Auburn chef, named Young Chef of the Year by the Syracuse chapter of the American Culinary Federation in 2007, finds the substance bitter and oily when combined with food.

"You have to really love it to want to consume it in your diet," he told The Citizen. "As a trained cook, it's not tasted well to me."

But distillates, which remove the taste of cannabis without sacrificing its potency, made Richards more open to the combination. As the technology improved, and as New York neared legalization, the chef began to see an opportunity. While larger processors crank out gummies and other edibles, Richards wants to craft high-end cannabis desserts that can't be scaled up so easily.

The opportunity came as Richards looked to reenter the food and beverage industry. After cooking at fine dining establishments in Syracuse and Skaneateles, he took a few years off to work in automotive. A shoulder injury forced him back into food and beverage, including helping his wife, Theresa Mendez, open Moonflower Macarons in downtown Auburn.

Amid the slowdown of COVID-19, Richards began crafting desserts with cannabis through a pilot operation called Sunflower Patisserie. The name is temporary: When he opens his business it won't be connected with his wife's. Richards approached local law enforcement about the operation, he said, trying to be transparent. At first they approved, and appreciated his honesty.

Then the state began cracking down on what's been dubbed the "gray market." In February, the Office of Cannabis Management announced it was sending cease-and-desist letters to illegal sellers who commonly accept "donations" as payment. Richards believes a similar directive was sent to local law enforcement, as it was around that time they became less approving of his operation.

So Richards put an end to Sunflower Patisserie.

"There was no sense taking deliberate risks," he said, observing, "We came from a point where they used to kick our doors down and put pistols in our faces to 'Please don't sell that.'"

Now, like most aspiring cannabis entrepreneurs, Richards is waiting and making plans.

The chef is working on recipes and connecting with potential investors, though the latter is hard with just a photograph of his desserts and not the real deal. Also like most entrepreneurs, Richards is waiting for the state's regulations so he can see which license will be most appropriate for him. That will likely be a microbusiness license, he said, given the size of his operation.

Coming from a lower income bracket, Richards hopes he can qualify for the state's equity initiatives. Either way, he looks forward to the day when his wait to be part of the cannabis industry is over.

"There's real potential to do two things I have a lot of passion for together," he said. "Cannabis as a means of health and wellness, and away from the way it's been seen for so long as a dirty drug."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

