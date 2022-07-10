Cayuga County again without economic development leader

The nonprofit organization that coordinates economic development efforts in Cayuga County has removed its CEO about two months after hiring him.

Cayuga Strategic Solutions recently informed city of Auburn and Cayuga County leaders that Bradly Broadwell, who began in the newly created position of chief executive officer in late April, is no longer with the agency, which oversees both the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce and the Cayuga Economic Development Agency. Both the Auburn Industrial Development Agency and the Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency, which are government entities, contract with CEDA for staffing support.

The CEO vacancy comes less than a year after the departure of Tracy Verrier, who served as Cayuga Strategic Solutions executive director for more than four years before taking a position in the private sector in September. That lead to the organization reworking its top leadership job's description and title, and the eventual hiring of Broadwell in the spring.

Reached this week by phone, Broadwell said the decision to end of his employment was not his, and that he didn't receive a clear reason for why he was let go. He declined to comment on the matter further. Cayuga Strategic Solutions officials did not return messages for comment.

Broadwell brought extensive economic development leadership experience to the role. A native of Oswego County who has owned a seasonal home in northern Cayuga County for 55 years, Broadwell most recently had worked as executive director of the Fulton Community Development Agency, a position he took in his hometown in 2020 after working for the state Department of Labor as a regional training and development director. His previous experience included economic development leadership or consulting work in North Carolina, Maryland and Vermont. He's also worked in the federal government at the U.S. Department of Commerce and overseas in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Mongolia.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould said he received notification of Broadwell's departure in late June, but was not provided a reason. He said the news surprised him.

"He seemed very intelligent," Gould said of Broadwell. "I thought it was going to be a really good fit."

Gould said he hopes Cayuga Strategic Solutions provides the county with more information about what happened and what's next. The county is the primary funding source for CEDA, with $375,000 pledged this year out of the county budget.

"We do give them a good amount of money, and it's taxpayer money, so we'd like to know something more about what's going on," Gould said.

Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert, who is an ex officio member of the CEDA board, said he also received notice of Broadwell's departure, but has not been provided specific details on the reasons for it.

Dygert said the staff at CEDA have been doing good work for the city in the absence of permanent leadership, but he does hope the job is filled soon.

"I am concerned about capacity," he said. "I have concerns about how long any organization can go without somebody at the helm."