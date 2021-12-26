Cayuga County-area labor market not yet back to pre-pandemic strength

When looking at a snapshot of the Cayuga County-area economy as 2021 winds down, there's good news and bad news.

In just about every economic indicator, the county's much stronger than it was in the spring of 2020, when the initial COVID-19 shutdowns had their biggest impact. The unemployment rate jumped to a record 16.6% in Cayuga County in April 2020, with an estimated 5,600 residents jobless.

But while there has been local economic growth — unemployment dropped below 4% last month for the first time since late 2019 — it's lagged the nation as a whole and not come back to pre-pandemic levels.

It's a story that's also played out for much of upstate New York.

"Job growth resumed throughout the region but lagged the nationwide pace, especially in upstate New York," economists with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York wrote in a report published Dec. 17. "This was likely the result of the renewed spread of the virus at the end of last year, as people pulled back on many activities and restrictions were implemented in the region. The result of these two forces—a larger initial job loss and a slower pace of job gains for much of this year—has led to job shortfalls that significantly exceed the nation’s."

The Fed economics said its early benchmark estimate show payroll employment is still about 7% below pre-pandemic levels in upstate New York. Nationally, that shortfall is just 3%.

A big part of the shortfall is a labor shortage that has continued into the fall months, even after expanded unemployment insurance benefits expired.

New York state Department of Labor data shows fewer Cayuga County and Auburn residents are holding jobs compared with not just pre-pandemic times, but also from a year ago when a wintertime COVID-19 surge was just starting.

The county labor force, which is the total number of residents who are employed or actively seeking employment, was just 33,600 in November, compared with 35,500 in the same month of both 2020 and 2019. The total marked the lowest monthly number for Cayuga County dating back to 1990.

For Auburn residents, the labor force size of 10,800 tied with April for the lowest month going back to 1990. It was down from 11,500 in November 2020 and 11,300 in November 2019.

There have also been significant drops in the number of unemployed residents. That trend combined with the smaller labor has produced unemployment rates that are well below year-ago levels, but not quite down to pre-pandemic marks.

The Cayuga County jobless rate last month was 3.7%, down from 5.2% a year earlier but just above the 3.6% reported for November 2019. The city of Auburn unemployment rate fell to 4.7% from 6.8% a year before, but above the 4.3% mark from two years ago.

Similar trends are reflected in the number of jobs filled by employers in Cayuga County. November brought 23,700 nonfarm jobs in Cayuga County, a loss of 300 jobs from a year ago and 2,000 from 2019. Private sector jobs accounted for 17,900 positions, down by 300 from a year ago and 1,600 from 2019.

The New York Fed economists expect conditions to eventually get back to full strength, but the short-term outlook is uncertain.

"While businesses and households generally remain optimistic that conditions will improve over the next six months, the regional economy faces a number of headwinds," the wrote. "As in much of the rest of the country, growth is likely to be hampered until the virus comes under control and there is meaningful progress toward relieving shortages of both workers and supplies."

