Cayuga County's breweries have established a history of excellence at the New York State Craft Beer Competition.

Three local breweries won a total of seven awards at this year's competition, whose results were announced by the New York State Brewers Association Friday in Albany.

Leading the local breweries in the medal count was Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co. in Weedsport, which last year tied for the Governor's Cup (best of show) for its Woodruff Berliner Style Weisse. This year, Lunkenheimer won three awards: silver in Imperial Stout and Porter for its Baltic Porter, bronze in Kettle and Simple Sours for its Berliner Weisse, and silver in Pale Ale for its Bay Bridge Pale Ale.

Lunkenheimer tied Brooklyn's Grimm Artisanal Ales and Kings County Brewers Collective for fourth in this year's medal count. The Weedsport brewery now has a total of 16 awards at the competition.

This year's Governor's Cup was awarded to Genesee Brewing's Genesee Brew House in Rochester for its Helles Lager. Genesee also won the New York State Beer award (made with at least 60% state ingredients) for the same beer. The other major award, for best brewery in the state, went to Wayward Lane Brewing in Schoharie, which took home four awards at this year's competition.

Close behind Lunkenheimer, with two awards each, were Prison City Brewing in Auburn and Aurora Brewing Co. in Ledyard.

Prison City won gold in Barrel-aged Sour for Something, Something, Something 2022 (a mixed fermentation dark sour with tart and sweet cherries) and a silver in hazy IPA for Haze On.

Aurora won gold in Golden/Blonde Ale (American, Kolsch, Cream Ale) for La Crema cream ale and tied for silver in Hazy Double IPA for Simcoe Super Fresh to Death.

Just outside Cayuga County, Skaneateles Brewing won a gold in Brown Ale (American and British) for Major Trail.

A record 1,334 beers were submitted by 189 of New York's 528 breweries for this year's competition, which is now the largest state-level one in the U.S. The most competitive categories were Amber and Dark Lagers with 97 entries, Coffee, Chocolate, Spice and Other Adjuncts (Non-sour) with 90, Hazy IPA with 89 and Fruit and Vegetable Beer with 80.

The awards ceremony was the closing event of the annual state Craft Brewers Conference. Along with the Brewers Association, the competition is also organized by the Raise a Glass Foundation. Proceeds support InterVol, a Rochester nonprofit that donates unused medical supplies to causes in need around the world. The beers were judged March 4 and 5 in Henrietta by qualified industry professionals.

For more information, including a full list of winners, visit nysbc.com.