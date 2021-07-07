Cayuga County business agency hires communications coordinator

Cayuga Strategic Solutions announced that Auburn resident Javani Portipilo has been named communications coordinator.

Portipilo, who will be attending Cayuga Community College in the fall, will oversee communication flow between CSS staff and its clients and the public. Specific duties include providing website and social media management, digital marketing and design assistance, and event and educational resource planning and execution support.

"Cayuga Strategic Solutions is pleased to have Ms. Portipilo join the effort to further promote Cayuga County, and looks forward to a prosperous future with her on the team," the agency said in a press release.

CSS is the joint venture umbrella organization for two business development organizations: the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce and the Cayuga Economic Development Agency.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0