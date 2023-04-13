The Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its 2023 Chamber Awards on Thursday.

The members are being recognized for their unique contributions to the economy and overall development of Cayuga County.

• Erica Manners, of Essentially Erica, is the winner of the Phyllis Goldman Award, which recognizes a woman who owns a business (or is a majority owner) and has demonstrated a noteworthy entrepreneurial pursuit.

• Courtney Rae Kasper, of the Equal Rights Heritage Center, is the recipient of the Terri Bridenbecker Young Professional Award, which recognizes an individual, under the age of 40, who is pursuing excellence in their career.

Small Business of the Year Awards

• Melody Johnson, of Melody's, is the winner of the In Business Less Than Five Years award, which demonstrates entrepreneurship evidenced by diversification, creativity and imagination.

• Sam Chindamo, Jr., of Sam's Shoe Service, is the recipient of the In Business Five+ Years award, which demonstrates the ability to overcome adversities in the ever-changing business environment and staying power with a commitment to community involvement.

Business Leader Award

• HR One, Inc. is being honored as a business that continually invests in Cayuga County and have shown leadership by taking an active role in the community.

Non-Profit of the Year Award

• Drew Scharoun, of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, is being recognized as a non-profit organization that contributes to the success of the community by enhancing the quality of life or contributing to the economic base of Cayuga County.

Community Leadership Award

Sponsored by Cuddy Financial Services, the award recognizes a Leadership Cayuga alum for their participation in civic organizations and leadership roles in both their organization and in the community, this year's winner is Sue MacDavitt, Class 2005.

The Chamber of Commerce congratulates these winners and invites the public to the annual Chamber Awards Luncheon, proudly sponsored by Five Star Bank, AmeriCU, Tompkins Trust Company, Lyons National Bank, and Lake Side Enterprises on Thursday, May 11 at 11:30 a.m. at the Springside Inn, 6141 West Lake Rd, Auburn. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at: www.cayugacountychamber.com/awards