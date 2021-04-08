Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce names annual award winners

The Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce is recognizing business, nonprofit and community leaders for their contributions to the economy and overall development of the county.

The chamber this week announced its 2021 award winners. Because of restrictions on events and gatherings, the annual awards luncheon will be held at a later date.

The winners are:

Terri Bridenbecker Young Professional Award

Recognizes an individual who is pursuing excellence in their career. A young professional is a goal-oriented person under the age of 40. This year’s recipient is Jeffrey Ludwig, director of education at Seward House Museum.

Business Leader Award

Honors businesses that continually invest in Cayuga County and have shown leadership by taking an active role in our community. This year’s recipient is O’Hara Machinery, Inc.

Small Business of the Year Awards

These awards celebrate both a newly emerged and a more established small business.

In business less than five years: Cayuga Drug & Alcohol Testing, owned by Brian Muldrow.