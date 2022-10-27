 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAYUGA COUNTY

Cayuga County creates $500,000 grant program for small businesses

  • Updated
Coronavirus

An empty Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius in March 2020, just before it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Cayuga County is using a chunk of its federal COVID-19 relief money to support small businesses.

The Legislature has passed a resolution introduced April 26 to appropriate $500,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for grants to businesses adversely affected by the pandemic.

The money will come from the $14,873,990 the county is receiving under the ARPA.

In a Thursday news release, the Legislature said that its Small Business Grant Committee created the program to allocate funds among small business in Cayuga County based on submitted applications and qualifications. The committee consists of two legislators, one from the Democratic caucus, Brian Muldrow, and one from the Republican caucus, Lydia Patti Ruffini, and three volunteers: Steve Lynch, Shereen Androsko, and Kim Emperato.

The county said it will roll out this one-time grant program on Nov. 1. The applications will be reviewed by an Award Review Committee that includes three volunteers from the county business community. Additional information and the application can be found at cayugaeda.org/countygrant/.

During an April meeting, legislators discuss creating a grant program funded by federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
