Cayuga County economic development organizations name new leaders

After briefly employing a chief executive officer who oversaw the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce and the Cayuga Economic Development Agency, the two organizations have now hired separate top leaders.

The chamber and CEDA on Wednesday each announced new executive directors.

Amy Fuller, a longtime chamber staffer who has served as interim director and manager, has been promoted to the re-established position of executive director for that organization.

Michael Miller, a private sector financial analyst, has been named the new executive director at CEDA.

The announcements reflect a shift in leadership structure for the county's two private economic development organizations. Since 2014, the chamber and CEDA have operated under an umbrella organization called Cayuga Strategic Solutions that employed a single director to lead both simultaneously. After former Executive Director Tracy Verrier stepped down in 2021 to take a private sector position, CSS reworked the job title and hired a chief executive officer in the spring.

The CEO, however, was removed from the position in June. Brad Broadwell, the person who briefly held that job, said he was not provided a clear explanation for why he was let go.

Wednesday's announcements take the two organizations back to a structure that was last in place in 2012. When the former director of CEDA left that year, then-chamber Executive Director Andrew Fish took over as interim director of CEDA. That lead to the two organizations forming the joint venture that was called Cayuga Strategic Solutions with Fish as the first executive director.

The board chairs of the chamber and CEDA could not be immediately reached for additional comment beyond what was in the announcements, which did not address for the structural changes.

Fuller has been with the chamber since 2006, when she began as its finance coordinator. She later became chamber manager under the CSS executive director, and ran day-to-day operations. She was later named acting director when Verrier departed in September.

“I am excited and grateful to have been given this new title and continue to lead the Chamber of Commerce into the future," she said in a press release. "It’s a great time to be a part of this organization because of the activities happening in the city of Auburn and throughout Cayuga County. I look forward to continue to support the chamber’s mission and the value it provides to the community.”

“No one knows business in Cayuga County better than Amy Fuller,” said Mitch Maniccia, the chamber board chair, in the press release. “Her years of experience working with our business community are an asset to the chamber and Cayuga County. The chamber board would like to thank our members for their support and loyalty throughout these difficult times. With Ms. Fuller’s continued leadership, we will continue to support and advocate for the business community.”

Fuller serves on the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District and Auburn YMCA boards. She and her husband live in the town of Owasco and have two daughters.

Miller past employers have included the Syracuse-based Barclay Damon LLP law firm and Ithaca-based Envisiage Information Systems. CEDA's press release said his experience includes work on mergers and acquisitions, business and financial plan development and assessment, strategic planning and financial modeling.

“I firmly believe CEDA has and will continue to play an integral role in how our business and broader community develops, both now and well into the future,” Miller said in a press release. “To be part of a team of dedicated professionals that are committed to increasing our community’s prosperity is humbling to say the least.”

“Although these are challenging times for families and businesses, there are businesses and market segments that are continuing to grow and expand,” said Kevin Miles, the CEDA board chair, in the press release. “This presents an opportunity for CEDA to support existing businesses in Cayuga County, to attract new businesses to the county and to create jobs. Michael Miller has the business and financial experience and the leadership skills to lead CEDA into this next phase of growth. Michael is a lifelong resident of Cayuga County who is committed to economic development and growth in the county. We are excited to welcome Michael as the new executive director of the Cayuga Economic Development Agency.”

Miller is a Southern Cayuga Central School District graduate. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance and a master's in business administration from Saint Joseph University in Philadelphia. He is a volunteer fire commissioner for the Aurora-Ledyard Fire District.

Miller, his wife and four children reside in the village of Aurora.