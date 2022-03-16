Cayuga County employers added jobs in January

Cayuga County employers filled 22,900 jobs in January, a gain of 300 over the same month of 2021, according to the latest reporting from the state Department of Labor.

The monthly jobs report for the county showed increases in non-farm positions filled by Cayuga County employers in both the private sector, where 100 jobs were added for a total of 17,400, and in government, which posted a 200-job gain to reach 5,500.

A big driver of private-sector job growth was the leisure and hospitality industry, which is starting to gain strength after being impacted heavily by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cayuga County businesses in that industry filled 1,900 positions, a yearly gain of 300, or 18.8%.

Employers adding jobs in Cayuga County also helped contribute to a lower year-over-year unemployment rate. Cayuga County's mark of 4.0% in January was down from 6.6% in the same month of the prior year. In fact, it marked the lowest January rate going back to 1990, the oldest years for which the labor department has jobless rate statistics posted.

The January rate in Cayuga County was lower than both the statewide mark of 5.3% and the national rate of 4.4%. Those figures were not adjusted for seasonal fluctuations.

Cayuga County's rate ranked 24th lowest out of 62 New York state counties. Tompkins County, at 2.8%, had the smallest rate while Bronx County's 10.3% was the largest.

Cayuga County's labor force, the total number of residents employed or unemployed and actively seeking work, was down by 800, reflecting a continue challenge employers in the region face filling jobs. There were 33,300 employed residents in January, representing an annual increase of 100. The number of unemployed residents fell by 900 to 1,400.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0