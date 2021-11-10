Cayuga County home value growth continues, but at slower pace

Home prices continued climbing higher in Cayuga County in September, mirroring regional and statewide trends, but there were some signs that the market may be starting to cool off.

Recently released data from the New York State Association of Realtors showed the number of closed single-family home sales in Cayuga County decreased in September by 2.4%. With continued reductions in the number of new houses listed for sale, though, the median price for those September sales reached $179,250, a 14.5% increase compared with September 2020.

Despite that double-digit increase, the figure indicates that price growth may be slowing. For the year-to-date, the median price of closed sales in the county has increased by 22.2% to $164,950.

Industry officials in the region pointed to a similar trend.

"While buyer demand remains strong, Realtors throughout our region are reporting a slight slowing of the frenetic pace we saw earlier this year,” said Lanie Bittner, Greater Rochester Association of Realtors president. “The combination of a normal summer market change and a slight increase in the number of homes listed for sale resulted in the market moderating at the end of the third quarter.”

“Realtors throughout Central New York continue to help their buyers and sellers navigate a market that is moving a much less frenetic pace as we enter the fall season,” said Mark Re, president of the Central New York Information Service. “The number of newly listed homes for sale is on the rise from an extraordinarily low base, which is helping to moderate price growth despite not meeting buyer demand.”

Closed sales volume for the first nine months of the year in Cayuga County reached 479, an increase of 12.4%. New listings, at 642, were down 0.2%.

Cayuga County's 2021 market overall is on pace to top 2020 levels, which despite the COVID-19 pandemic's early shutdowns, still grew. Single-family house sales in Cayuga County increased by 6.5% from 2019 to 2020, and the median price of a home sold in 2020 grew by 9.8% to $145,000.

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.